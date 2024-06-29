Reality competitions are having a major moment, and Netflix has solidified itself as one of the places to find great content in the genre. Whether its one of their romance series like Love is Blind, or its physical competition series like Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix continually serves up brilliant twists on classic reality formats. Now, the streamer is bringing us a second season of one of its reality hits, The Mole, hosted by NPR host Ari Shapiro.

The Mole has a simple premise that plays out in complicated and unexpected ways. Each week, contestants work together in a series of missions meant to test their skills, all while a secret "Mole" is attempting to sabotage their fellow players. Because no one but the mole themselves knows who is out to get them, everyone is suspicious of each other, leading to alliances, back-stabbing, and no shortage of drama. Originally broadcast on ABC from 2001 to 2008, the series was reintroduced by Netflix in 2022, and was a hit among viewers, leading to its Season 2 renewal. For all the information on how to watch The Mole's action-packed Season 2, check out the answers to the big questions below.

When Does 'The Mole' Season 2 Premiere?

The Mole Season 2 premiered on June 28, 2024. Picked up by Netflix in 2022, The Mole will be streaming exclusively on the streaming platform.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Mole' Season 2

"I'm here to play, I'm here to win" begins the trailer for Season 2 of The Mole, as we get a sneak peek at some of the wild games contestants will be playing over the course of the episodes. In addition to these incredible games, we hear host Ari Shapiro speak to the players about the additional challenge they will be facing: finding the mole within the group. Filled with laughs, tears, and plenty of strategy, the trailer is sure to get you excited for what's to come.

What is 'The Mole' Season 2 Schedule?

The Mole dares to do what many streaming shows don't: release their episodes over time to create a different kind of viewing experience. The episodes of Season 2 of The Mole will be released in three batches, with ten episodes total over the course of two weeks. This broken up viewing experience allows audiences to digest the show's content differently, and chat with other fans about who they think is going to win the game. For the full episode schedule, check out the breakdown below:

Batch 1: June 28, 2024: Episodes 1-5

Batch 2: July 5: Episodes 6-8

Batch 3: July 12: Episodes 9-10

