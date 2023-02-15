No, you're not experiencing deja vu, The Mole really is back, and returning for a second season. That's right, Netflix has announced its renewal of reality seriesThe Mole, which premiered on the streaming service in October 2022.

The Mole originally premiered on ABC in 2001 and aired on the network until 2008. Netflix premiered its version last year. The Mole is a high stakes competition series that takes twelve players and forces them to work together in several challenges that add money to a collective prize pot. However, only one of the twelve contestants will win the collective pot. Among the twelve contestants is a 'mole', who is tasked with sabotaging the group of contestants at every turn. In the end, one contestant will stand alone in their victory, exposing the mole and taking home the prize pot.

The series is based on the Belgian series titled De Mol, or The Mole. The Belgian series was created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts. The series is distributed by Primitives.

When the series originally premiered in 2001, it was one of the pioneering set of reality series that overtook television in the early 2000s, along with such fan favorites as Survivor and The Bachelor. However, unlike those two series, it seemed that The Mole was left behind in a haze of early 2000s nostalgia after its cancelation in 2008.

However, the series return to television in 2022, revived by Netflix, happened at exactly the right time, when nostalgia for early 2000s media is at an all-time high. And considering the series renewal for a second season on the streaming app, it seems like the series was ripe for its return after its fourteen-year absence from television screens.

And don't worry, it's not too late to get in on the upcoming season of the series. Netflix is currently casting for Season 2. You can submit your application to be included in Season 2 of The Mole here. It might be just the way to indulge your competitive side.

The Mole is executive produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, and David Tibballs. The series' production company is Eureka Productions. No premiere date has yet been set for the second season of the series. However, you can stream the first season now on Netflix. You can also stream the first two seasons of the original series on Netflix.