The television Western was among the most popular sort of program to air on the Big Three in the 1960s. Even in an age of pop music, the sexual revolution, and civil rights, most audiences flocked to the Old West for their entertainment. In that time, plenty of programs from The Twilight Zone to I Love Lucy dove into the horse opera, but there was one NBC sitcom that surpassed them all when it came to spoofing the genre: The Monkees.

What Was So Special About 'The Monkees'?

While The Monkees — consisting of Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork — were a popular pop rock band, they only rose to fame due to their short-lived sitcom series, which sparked an impressive music career. Long before Spinal Tap or Big Time Rush took the screen-to-stage approach to launching their musical talents, The Monkees did it first. This pop rock band was one of the most successful of their day (though, arguably, the "Theme from The Monkees" is still one of their best known hits), all in part due to two seasons (58 episodes) that ran on NBC in the mid-to-late-'60s. According to Tim Brooks and Earle Marsh in their book, The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows, 1946-Present, "The Monkees was [...] unconventional, utilizing surrealistic film techniques (fast and slow motion, distorted focus, comic film inserts), one-liners, non sequiturs, etc., all delivered at a very fast pace."

The series' stars were put together by the studio, and as a result, they grew to know each other while filming episodes or recording records. Throughout the series, the network put the characters in fascinating new situations, hoping to spark comedic gold and generate further camaraderie. Of course, at a time when television Westerns were incredibly prolific, it was hard to get away from cowboys, horses, six-shooters, and the desert in any genre. Naturally, even sitcoms, who knew that Hollywood's ever-present bread-and-butter was another fine way to rake in an audience, ventured into the genre. While there was nothing about The Monkees series that screamed "Western," that's probably why these selected episodes worked. The character's ignorance of the Old West staples in favor of '60s-infused get-ups and a desire to thrive as artists is part of the charm.

'The Monkees' Ventured Into Western Territory On a Few Occasions