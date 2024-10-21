Earlier this very year, writer/director Osgood Perkins' Longlegs hit theaters and started a fire among horror fans. The film, which starred Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, grossed over $100 million worldwide on a reported budget of less than $10 million. With the success of Longlegs under his belt, the acclaimed arthouse horror filmmaker is soon returning with his next project, an adaptation of the Stephen King short story, The Monkey.

While horror enthusiasts are waiting to see what Perkins has in store for them, this article will inform you of everything you need to know about the upcoming adaptation of King's creepy source material.

Image via NEON

The Monkey has a set release date of February 21, 2025. Oz Perkins' latest is being distributed by Neon, who are teaming up with Perkins for the second time, having just paired up with the filmmaker on Longlegs. While the month is mostly vacant as far as huge releases go, The Monkey will see its primary competition in Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to rule the box office when it opens on Valentine's Day, a week prior.

5 Will 'The Monkey' Be In Theaters or on Streaming?

Image via NEON

The Monkey will enjoy an exclusive theatrical release before it heads to streaming later on down the line. This isn't a surprise considering Longlegs received the same treatment, which paid off significantly for Neon, as that film is now the second highest-grossing release for the distributor behind Bong Joon-ho's Best Picture-winning thriller, Parasite. Here's hoping that Perkins' last foray into horror can repeat the tremendous success both in quality and in profits.

4 Is There a Trailer for 'The Monkey'?

The answer is an astounding yes! Neon recently debuted a red band teaser trailer for The Monkey (which can be viewed above), and what a tease it is! While the trailer doesn't do much in the way of explaining the plot, viewers are treated to glimpses of the film's eclectic cast and the quirky characters they portray. While the trailer is largely a collection of intriguing images, the spirit of Stephen King's short story is intact here, albeit with Oz Perkins' signature style oozing from every frame.

3 What Is 'The Monkey' About?

The official synopsis for The Monkey reads:

"When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them."

The synopsis is about as vague as the film's teaser trailer, but for those who haven't read King's short story, this is a good hook that sums up the general premise without giving away the story's twists and turns. Indie/arthouse distributors like Neon and A24 have a long track record of brilliant marketing, so it's no surprise to see Neon's (so far) terrific treatment of The Monkey.

2 Who Stars In 'The Monkey'?

Image via NEON

While not a lot is currently known of their roles, The Monkey has a star-studded cast including some of the most versatile performers in the business today. Headlining the cast is actor Theo James, who is known primarily for his portrayal of Four in the Divergent film trilogy, adapted from the book series of the same name. James is also an accomplished voice actor, having lent his talents to several acclaimed animated series and films, including Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and Castlevania. James will be playing dual roles in the film as twins Hall and Bill. Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery will play the younger versions of the twins.

Alongside James, The Monkey will star Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood. Wood has become known for choosing rather eccentric roles that suit his particular brand of quirkiness. Whether it be FX's hit show Wilfred or 2012's Maniac remake, Wood has proven himself to be a very versatile performer. It can be argued that Wood sits shoulder-to-shoulder with Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe, as both actors were fantasy franchise leads who broke away from being typecast in roles similar to those they are most associated with.

Also starring in The Monkey is She-Hulk lead Tatiana Maslany. Outside of her work with Marvel, Maslany is most known for her performance in the acclaimed series Orphan Black, for which she won a Primetime Emmy. Much like co-star Theo James, Maslany has also lent her voice to many animated projects in the past, including Prime Video's comic book adaptation, Invincible.

The rest of the cast includes Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek). Director Osgood Perkins will also have an acting role in the movie.

1 Who Is Making 'The Monkey'?

Image Via Universal Pictures

As mentioned previously, Osgood Perkins is the writer and director of The Monkey. Prior to Longlegs, Perkins directed the horror-thrillers The Blackcoat's Daughter, Netflix's I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel. Perkins also has another upcoming film currently in post-production, entitled Keeper, also starring Tatiana Maslany.

The film will also be produced by horror icon James Wan. Wan has been a driving force in the horror genre since his breakout with the very first Saw movie in 2004. He has since created blockbuster horror franchises The Conjuring and Insidious, directing the first two entries in both series and handing off the other sequels/spin-offs to different filmmakers. Outside the horror genre, Wan has also made a name for himself making action blockbusters, directing the billion-dollar franchise films Furious 7 and Aquaman (as well as its not-so successful sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).