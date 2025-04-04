If you didn't want to leave your house to watch The Monkey in theaters and were patiently waiting for the horror movie's home release, we have excellent news for you. Today, not only the Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) production became available to rent on streaming platforms, but it also set a release date for its 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD releases. The movie follows twin brothers who are cursed by a malignant monkey toy who causes random and horrible deaths whenever it hits the drums attached to its belly. The physical editions hit shelves on June 24.

If you can't wait two months, you can just rent it now for $19.99 or buy the movie digitally for $24.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms. Whether you wait or watch it immediately, though, you probably won't regret it. The movie earned a pretty good 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes and made over $60 million at the global box office — which seems modest, but it's a pretty good number when you factor in that production of the horror movie cost around $10 million.

Collider's Emma Kiely called The Monkey a cross between Quentin Tarantino and Final Destination and wrote that "The Monkey is a horror movie to enjoy in the purest way. Perkins is unrelenting in his gore while still ensuring there’s a consistent, nestling atmosphere of dread that he always executes exceptionally." Stephen King himself — who wrote the short story that inspired the movie — called it "batshit insane," and meant it as a compliment.

More Stephen King on the Way

The Monkey is not the only Stephen King-inspired project that is hitting theaters this year. In just a couple of months, fans will be able to check out The Life of Chuck, which is also based on a short story written by the author and is also directed by a horror master: Mike Flanagan (The Fall of House Usher). Later this year, fans will also be able to check out The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and The Running Man, helmed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver). As for Perkins, his next movie is called Keeper, and it's being billed as "a dark trip" from his mind.

The cast of The Monkey features Theo James (The White Lotus), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Sarah Levy (SurrealEstate), Tess Degenstein (Adult Adoption) and Adam Scott (Severance).

The physical editions of The Monkey are already available for pre-order on Amazon. You can check out the trailer above.