The folks over at NEON have several reasons to celebrate this month. Not only did the indie distributor pick up its second Best Picture Oscar for director Sean Baker's Anora, it's also experiencing some much-needed success at the box office. Director Osgood Perkins' The Monkey has delivered a solid (if not spectacular) commercial performance, and although the film has out-performed several recent horror offerings, it'll always be compared to Perkins' previous release, the blockbuster hit Longlegs. Incidentally, each of these three films — Anora, Longlegs, and The Monkey — rank among NEON's five highest-grossing releases of all time globally.

With a worldwide haul of $45 million (and running), The Monkey is now NEON's fifth-biggest hit of all time. The Stephen King adaptation has out-performed titles such as Michael Mann's Ferrari and Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness. NEON's biggest-ever hit is another Palme d'Or winner, the South Korean hit Parasite, which grossed over $50 million domestically and more than $250 million worldwide. At number two is Longegs, which made $125 million worldwide in 2024, followed by I, Tonya, which made over $50 million worldwide in 2017. Anora is essentially tied with I, Tonya, having received a healthy bump in collections following its Oscars sweep, where it won in five out of its six nominated categories.

The Monkey still has a shot at passing the $50 million mark worldwide, despite having slowed down significantly in recent days. The movie stars Theo James as a pair of twins haunted by a toy monkey who wreaks havoc in their lives. NEON has every intention of staying in the Oz Perkins business; it'll release the filmmaker's Keeper later this year. The Monkey opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely described it as "an elevated Final Destination story."

NEON's Biggest Competitor Isn't A24