After recently completing its fifth full weekend in theaters, The Monkey has still yet to reach half the collective gross of Longlegs. At the time of writing, The Monkey has earned $37 million at the domestic box office and $22 million internationally for a worldwide total of $59 million. Longlegs, the previous film from writer/director Osgood Perkins, grossed $74 million at the domestic box office and $51 million internationally to push its global total to over $125 million. Perkins’ most recent outing still trails Longlegs by more than double its current gross. Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe were tapped to lead Longlegs, and Theo James and Tatiana Maslany star in the lead roles in The Monkey. The film is an adaptation of the famous Stephen King short story.

It didn’t always look like The Monkey was going to fall so far behind Longlegs. The film opened with rave reviews from critics, but audiences were far less hot on the horror flick. However, Perkins’ last film featured a similar disconnect, and that didn’t stop it from becoming one of the highest-grossing horror movies ever. The Monkey even opened with $14 million, the second-highest ever for any Neon — behind Longlegs’ $22 million — but The Monkey has tapered off quickly while its predecessor had produced more longevity. The film arrived in theaters the weekend after Captain America: Brave New World, but never managed to overtake the first MCU movie of 2025. The Monkey also lost to Last Breath (Simu Liu) during its second weekend in theaters, before also falling to Mickey 17 (Robert Pattinson) during its third weekend in theaters.

Is ‘The Monkey’ on Streaming?