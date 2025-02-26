The Monkey may not have found the same success at the box office as Longlegs — the previous film from director Osgood Perkins — but it still earned enough to take the second spot this weekend during its debut, behind only Captain America: Brave New World. The Monkey opened with $14 million domestically at the box office this weekend and $3 million internationally, and after a strong Monday, February 24 that saw the horror film earn just under $1 million, The Monkey has now safely passed $15 million at the domestic box office. The film currently sits at an $18.2 million global haul, and it is expected to cross the $20 million mark before Friday and potentially even reach $30 million and beyond by the end of its second weekend in theaters.

Longlegs opened with $22 million at the domestic box office last year, and the Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe-led horror film finished its theatrical run with $74 million domestically and $50 million internationally, amassing a global total of $125 million. Only time will tell if The Monkey can reach the same box office heights as its predecessor by the end of its theatrical run, but it certainly has its work cut out for it after falling well behind during its debut. The Monkey has earned a strong score of 79% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and general audiences have approved of the film at a 60% clip on the aggregate site. Theo James stars in the leading roles of Hal and Bill in The Monkey, with She-Hulk veteran Tatiana Maslany featuring alongside him as Lois.

What’s Next for ‘The Monkey’ Stars Tatiana Maslany and Theo James?