Thanks to a strong $14 million opening at the box office the weekend after Valentine’s Day, it wasn’t out of the question for The Monkey to reach the same box office heights as Longlegs — the previous film from director Osgood Perkins — but those dreams have now been put to rest. After hauling in another $3.9 million this weekend at the box office, The Monkey has now passed $30 million at the domestic box office, but the film has yet to find solid international success, only grossing $14 million overseas for a $45 million global total. Longlegs finished its theatrical run with $125 million, $75 million of which came from domestic markets and $50 from international earnings, numbers which The Monkey likely won’t even sniff by the end of its run.

Due to it premiering only one week after Captain America: Brave New World, The Monkey never saw the top spot at the box office. Even its $14 million debut was only half of what the first Marvel movie of 2025 earned during its second weekend in theaters, but $14 million was enough to finish in second, ahead of other major movies like Paddington in Peru and Dog Man. The Monkey then experienced a frightening 54% drop during its second weekend in theaters, grossing only $6.4 million and falling to #3, still behind Brave New World but also succumbing to Last Breath, the disaster thriller starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu. $3.9 million at the box office this weekend was enough to earn The Monkey the #4 spot behind both Brave New World and Last Breath, but also the newly-premiered Mickey 17, which opened in the top spot with $19 million.

Who Stars in ‘The Monkey’?