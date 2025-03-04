After Osgood Perkins found extraordinary success with his last outing, Longlegs, expectations were incredibly high for The Monkey. The Theo James and Tatiana Maslany-led horror film has now spent two full weekends in theaters, long enough to help it reach $30 million globally, with $24.6 million coming from domestic earnings and $5.5 million coming from international markets. This $30 million total is enough to move The Monkey past Heart Eyes to become one of the top 10 biggest movies of the year thus far at the worldwide box office. The Monkey also has the potential to climb even further in the rankings, as both Wolf Man and Companion are winding down with $34 million globally, a mark The Monkey could reach before the end of the weekend.

It was always going to be tough for The Monkey to make it to the top spot at the box office after premiering one week after Captain America: Brave New World, but it has still firmly cemented itself as the biggest competitor for the first MCU movie of 2025. The Monkey opened with $14 million over the weekend of February 21 to take the #2 spot behind Brave New World, which earned $28 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 68% drop from the weekend before. The Monkey managed to finish ahead of some other box office goliaths, such as Paddington in Peru, which has already amassed over $160 million globally thanks to its international earnings, and Dog Man, the animated movie starring Pete Davidson that recently passed $110 million at the worldwide box office.

What New Competition Will ‘The Monkey’ Have This Weekend?