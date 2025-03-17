The Monkey has passed another box office milestone following its fourth full weekend in theaters. Despite nearly falling out of the top 10 this weekend thanks to a $2.4 million gross at the domestic box office, The Monkey has now successfully reached $35 million domestically. The horror film from director Osgood Perkins has also grossed an additional $14.7 million internationally to help its worldwide total fall just under $50 million, a milestone which it is poised to pass when the next batch of numbers comes in. The Monkey is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, roughly $2 million ahead of Mickey 17 and $1 million behind Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, but it will likely pass Gerard Butler’s action sequel by the end of the week.

When The Monkey debuted with $14 million at the box office the weekend after Valentine’s Day — the second-highest opening ever for Neon — there were hopes it could reach the same heights as Longlegs, the previous film from Osgood Perkins starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage that grossed $125 million globally. However, things have tapered off quickly for The Monkey despite relatively strong reviews. The film fell 54% during its second weekend in theaters on its way to earning only $6.4 million, and it then dropped another 39% during its third weekend in theaters, earning $3.9. In addition to dropping another 37% at the box office this weekend, The Monkey is also down 1,000 screens since its debut, which will severely hinder its ability to extend its run.

‘The Monkey’ Is Still Climbing Neon Box Office Charts