The Monkey has passed another box office milestone following its fourth full weekend in theaters. Despite nearly falling out of the top 10 this weekend thanks to a $2.4 million gross at the domestic box office, The Monkey has now successfully reached $35 million domestically. The horror film from director Osgood Perkins has also grossed an additional $14.7 million internationally to help its worldwide total fall just under $50 million, a milestone which it is poised to pass when the next batch of numbers comes in. The Monkey is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, roughly $2 million ahead of Mickey 17 and $1 million behind Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, but it will likely pass Gerard Butler’s action sequel by the end of the week.
When The Monkey debuted with $14 million at the box office the weekend after Valentine’s Day — the second-highest opening ever for Neon — there were hopes it could reach the same heights as Longlegs, the previous film from Osgood Perkins starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage that grossed $125 million globally. However, things have tapered off quickly for The Monkey despite relatively strong reviews. The film fell 54% during its second weekend in theaters on its way to earning only $6.4 million, and it then dropped another 39% during its third weekend in theaters, earning $3.9. In addition to dropping another 37% at the box office this weekend, The Monkey is also down 1,000 screens since its debut, which will severely hinder its ability to extend its run.