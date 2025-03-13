Despite falling short of Longlegs both domestically and worldwide, director Osgood Perkins' follow-up feature, The Monkey, has done solid business at the box office. The horror film is adapted from a Stephen King short story, and is inching towards the $50 million mark at the global box office. Last year, Longlegs concluded its run with $125 million, cementing Perkins as a horror filmmaker to watch out for. Thanks to The Monkey's performance, the cumulative global box office haul of every King adaptation has nearly hit the $3 billion mark. On its 18th day of release, The Monkey is passing perhaps the most well-regarded of any King adaptation, The Shining.

Directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, The Shining was released in 1980. The movie is often regarded as the finest horror film ever made, but curiously enough, it didn't seem to impress King himself. The Shining grossed a little over $46 million worldwide against a reported budget of nearly $20 million. Both these figures would be wildly different were you to account for inflation, but it isn't common practice to do so when tabulating box office reports. That being said, it's interesting to note that The Monkey cost around half as much as The Shining.

The movie opened to mixed reviews a couple of weeks ago, and currently sits at a "fresh" 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, The Shining holds an 83% score on the platform. Interestingly, The Shining developed its reputation in the years following its release; when it first came out, it was quite divisive. It's now a pop-culture fixture, referenced in everything from cartoons to a forgotten Steven Spielberg movie. Director Mike Flanagan also helmed a sequel of sorts, titled Doctor Sleep.

'The Monkey' Is Among the 20 Highest-Grossing King Adaptations of All Time