The year 2024 was unpredictable for the horror genre, with several high-profile films under-performing both critically and commercially. But if there was one scary movie that succeeded on both counts, it was director Osgood Perkins' Longlegs. It emerged as the highest-grossing hit in Neon's history, grossing around $75 million domestically. Perkins has raised the bar for himself considerably, but he'll attempt to surpass it this week with his new film, The Monkey. Based on a short story by Stephen King, The Monkey is expected to deliver a lower opening weekend haul than that of Longlegs, having earned the exact same CinemaScore.

According to the polling platform, which tabulates how likely an audience member is to recommend a movie to others, The Monkey earned a C+ grade. This puts it at par with Longlegs, which also earned an excellent 86% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, on its way to a record-breaking $125 million worldwide haul. The Monkey is projected to generate around $20 million in its domestic debut, on the back of a 76% "fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score. In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely described The Monkey as a "horror movie to enjoy in the purest way," and added, "There’s common ground between The Monkey and Longlegs in that both their stories surround core ideas of how childhood trauma can always come back to haunt us in our adult lives."

The film's C+ CinemaScore puts it in the same category as the recent horror films Barbarian, which grossed around $45 million worldwide; Heretic, which made around $60 million worldwide; and M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, which grossed around $80 million globally. However, The Monkey falls short of Companion, which recently debuted with a B+ grade. The top-rated horror movies of the post-pandemic era, both with A- grades, are A Quiet Place: Part II and Five Nights At Freddy's. The worst-rated horror movie of the post-pandemic era is The Exorcism, which earned a D grade.

Perkins Is On a Small-Budget Horror Roll