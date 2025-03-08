Osgood Perkins' 2024 serial killer thriller Longlegs may have featured a satanic Nicolas Cage in putty makeup using possessed dolls to murder people, but it somehow was not a comedy. With Perkins’ new film, The Monkey, the filmmaker is finally ready to embrace the absurd. Centered on twin brothers who discover a leering monkey toy, outlandishly Grand Guignol deaths follow every time someone turns the monkey's crank and he bangs his little drum. Based on a 1980 short story by Stephen King, this new horror entry stretches the boundaries of what Dead Alive-era Peter Jackson used to call "splatstick comedy."

Osgood Perkins Embraces the Absurdity in 'The Monkey'

Production still provided by Neon

While Perkins had dealt with visual effects on his previous films — including the fairy tale nightmare Gretel & Hansel — The Monkey presented some uniquely elaborate sequences for the director and his lead visual effects supervisor Edward J. Douglas, the head of UFX Studios in Vancouver. Bodies that explode like piñatas full of dynamite? They have those. A babysitter whose severed head winds up on a hibachi grill? Confirmed. An excruciating two-minute-long kitchen stove immolation? Delivered, with a cartoon flourish. Being the unique filmmaker that he is, Perkins has a macromanagement approach to dealing with the technical rigors of executing VFX for these deaths.

"I'm never sitting over anybody's shoulder," explains Perkins. "I say what I think it is, then Ed has to struggle to practicalize whatever bullshit comes out of my mouth and turn that into some kind of nuts and bolts, zeros and ones… and he does it with a smile."

Douglas adds, "With Oz Perkins, creating the magic starts in the production meetings when we're going around a table saying, 'This is the vision. This is the dream for this shot. Is this going to be stunts? Is this going to be special effects makeup? Is this the special effects team? Is it visual effects?' It really ends up being a handoff from one to the next to the next."

"With Ed it remains that kind of division of labor thing," Perkins agrees. "He wants to hear me tell him what the philosophy of a shot is, or the philosophy of an idea, or the philosophy behind a monster, or the theoretical, lofty, poetical version of what I'm talking about. Then he worries about who on his team to assign that problem to."

From Chilling Thrills of 'Longlegs' to Ridiculous Kills of 'The Monkey'

Image by Nimesh Niyomal Perera

Luckily that team — which includes Douglas' fellow VFX supervisors Chris van Dyck of Niche VFX and Tom Rolfe of CoSA VFX, as well as Special Effects (SFX) coordinator Greg Pyne of Pyne FX had all previously worked together on Longlegs. One memorable moment in that 2024 movie served as a springboard for the bloody violence in The Monkey: Nicolas Cage's eponymous Satanist smashing his increasingly bleeding head into a table until he dies.

"That scene was intense even without the visual effects," says van Dyck. "What we did was actually quite simple: It was modeling up a collapsed nose cavity. As he keeps lifting up, we are revealing more of this 3D collapsed nose and then adding pools of blood. It was pretty clinical, rooted in performance matching to Nicolas Cage, whereas The Monkey was more, 'How do we get this into wild territory?' There was a lot more creative animation, more playful. One of the words that kept coming up was 'Looney Tunes.'"

According to Perkins, the most difficult monkey kill to accomplish was a climactic scene where the punk Ricky (a.k.a. Thrasher) played by Rohan Campbell is attacked by a swarm of hornets who whizz into a car through a bullet hole in the windshield. The hornets all fly lockstep into Thrasher's mouth, tearing away his face and jawline from the inside. This scene is a trypophobe's nightmare but is rendered hilarious by the fact that Thrasher looks like a lost member of The Ramones (an exact description that was written into the script).

Production still provided by Neon

"The only one that was hard, that I couldn't see on the day, was the hornets," Perkins admits. "The hornets are VFX-heavy, but that's because you can't tell hornets how to act." Of the hornet sequence Douglas recounted, "On set we had the actor performing, and we had this Thrasher dummy. Everything had to be so inspired by the dummy, but created by Chris and his team."

Van Dyck adds, "When the hornets come out, we're just solidifying the insanity of the moment. The impression you hopefully get watching it is chaos. Before you know it, it's over… and then it gets really gruesome as hornets start burrowing out of the skin. We're simulating and creating all of that, the whole jaw being ripped apart/eaten away, with so many aspects of animation. It was funny because we started with a lot of realism in how we're building things, but then it just wasn't about that at the end. It was about being shocking and almost fun, you know?"

"How many hornets can fit in one man?" Douglas queries. "All of them. All of them. All of the hornets."

Who Needs Comedy When the Horror Is This Good?

Production still provided by Neon

It is an intentionally insane scene like this that likely scared away the original studio where producers James Wan and Peter Safran had The Monkey set up. As Perkins told THR recently of Hollywood decision makers, “The words ‘horror’ and ‘comedy’… they don’t want to see that.” It is also scenes like this that make The Monkey a joy to watch, precisely because most studio beancounters are scared to have unbridled moments of gleeful craziness even in the cheapest horror flick. Filmmakers like Sam Raimi or Edgar Wright have always known how to juggle jokes with terror since it’s simply a matter of doing both effectively. For Perkins, a big part of getting his tone right meant moving away from the realm of realism and into Looney Tunes territory. His frequent reference points to the team were An American Werewolf in London, Gremlins, and Death Becomes Her. Perkins elaborates by saying;

"My job is all about seeing something and saying something. So many people are working to put what's in the frame in front of me that my job at a certain point becomes not to even necessarily dictate it, but to shape how everybody's work is coming together. Shape that, nudge it in the right direction, nudge it away from the cliff."

"When we get to set, we're finally seeing it for real with the actor," Douglas remarks. "We realize, 'Okay, we're not going to see it under the neck because his costume is covering that. He has hair everywhere, so we're not really going to see hornets coming out of the eyeballs."

Perkins was very concerned about taking such a leap into the CGI world with this scene, saying, "You're asking your actor — in this case, the great Rohan Campbell, who's acting with a ridiculous wig on and doing a whole character — to be interacting with something that's not there. Your heart goes out to these actors when The Phantom Menace was made, and for the first time, there's nothing there. Trusting that it's going to work… so much of it is trust. Trusting that the fucking hornet's going to look in any way organic, and it looks great."

Part of getting it to look authentic enough was having a practical Thrasher dummy on set, which later had to be retrieved by Greg Pyne as they shot additional VFX plates. "I had to go pick up Thrasher," remembers Pyne. "When I did, I put him into my pickup truck... in the passenger seat; of course, right? I'm driving down the highway with this guy with holes in his face, and people are just looking." Van Dyck adds;

"We then got that asset to our studio to use as reference. It was a full-body dummy of this guy with holes in his face and blood everywhere… pretty gruesome. So many times we forgot to put a bag back over the head and we had people come in the office and be terrified. Cleaners came over the weekend and we got a call like, 'What's in the back room?'"

The final hornet scene in the movie is a startling left-field jolt, but it manages to be a rousing and hilarious gag that will likely get a cheer in screenings. The trust Perkins put in his team ultimately paid off big time.

"When you're interacting with hornets that don't exist, there's a layer of trust fall," Perkins insists. "When you surround yourself with the best people, the trust fall is easy."

Oz Perkins Trusts His Entire Team With His Vision

Production still provided by Neon

One of the big complaints within the VFX industry, especially on larger movies, is the client demanding revision after revision because they don't necessarily have a handle on what they want. Even in post-production, it’s not uncommon for the powers that be to scrap months of finished work (or even whole acts of a film), leading to last-minute clusterf*cks. This can leave VFX personnel feeling overstressed, overloaded, and generally over it as they burn out on these megablockbusters. The Monkey was much more VFX-heavy than Longlegs, yet Perkins had clear enough goals that he knew when he had what he needed. This clarity of vision leads not only to more quality onscreen but also to a team that wants to keep working with said filmmaker. The director declares, "I try not to micromanage anybody, especially people whose jobs I absolutely do not understand and have no acuity for whatsoever."

"This was not a large-budget movie compared to your Marvel films, so we knew we had to be really tight and really efficient, but we also had to be really flexible," says Ed Douglas. "We tried to bring that flexibility early into the process. We might do really quick visual effects on set between take 1 and 2 so Oz can say, 'Yes, that's what I want.'" Douglas gave an example of the "swimming pool sequence" where an unaware woman dives into a highly electrified motel pool and explodes as soon as she hits the water. "Something like the pool, that was just layers and layers and layers of practical [effects]," Perkins reveals. "We spiced it up a little bit, salted it with some VFX, but for the most part, the VFX job was layering the practical plates and getting everything in its right order."

"The swimming pool explosion woman was so many pieces, so many passes," Douglas says. "We were at a swimming pool at 2 in the morning, blowing stuff up. We have a greenscreen guy in a suit throwing limbs around everywhere. Every single limb is a real piece of practical, so we're filming elements. The editor or I might do a temp version so by the time we start pouring money into the expensive visual effects, we have a solid idea of what that creative outcome will be."

Tom Rolfe was responsible for a lot of this compositing, saying, "The swimming pool scene was all [practical] elements, and it reminded me very much of when I worked on Shaun of the Dead. I almost felt like I'd gone back 20 years working on a film like that, where everything was very element-based. When I was working on this swimming pool shot I was pulling at least 20 or 30 elements of different legs and arms being thrown. It's daunting but also great because it all blends and gives you a really nice result."

"We approached everything with a cartoon sensibility. As long as it was delightful, then it was going in the right direction. Nothing was ever supposed to be off-putting. Especially with the babysitter… it's not a grim thing that happens, it's just a thing that happens in that Looney Tunes kind of way."

Production still provided by Neon

"Things didn't deviate too far from the plan," adds Chris van Dyck, a veteran of many a big-budget extravaganza (Iron Man, The Hobbit, Warcraft, etc). "Oz really knows what he wants, and at the same time, he's really open to where things go. If we say, 'Ah, this might be a better path,' he's super open to pivoting throughout the process but really clean on what he's wanting. You have confidence that if we have a cool idea, he's going to be receptive to seeing it, letting us be creative and try things."

"I tend to give a few key clues as to what I think it is," Perkins says. "'I think it's Chuck Jones,' is what I'll say, which always has a feeling almost like there's not really even death, right? The Chuck Jones thing is you can get really killed, but you're not really dead."