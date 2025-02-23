Director Osgood Perkins has a good thing going with the indie distributor Neon. Perkins directed Neon's biggest-ever hit, Longlegs, last year. And he has now unveiled his follow-up, the horror-comedy The Monkey. Based on a Stephen King short story, The Monkey delivered Neon's second-biggest domestic debut ever, behind Longlegs. All that remains now is for the distributor-director's third collaboration, Keeper, to satisfyingly conclude this trilogy with similar success later this year. The Monkey earned an estimated $14 million in its first three days of release on the back of mostly positive reviews.

By comparison, Longlegs generated around $22 million in its domestic debut last year, before generating nearly $75 million domestically and $125 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, Longlegs opened to positive reviews and currently holds an 86% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The Monkey, on the other hand, currently has a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score, in addition to a C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely described the film as an "elevated Final Destination," and wrote that The Monkey is "definitely more glossy and crowd-pleasing than Perkins’ last movie."

But despite its strong performance, The Monkey had to settle for the number two spot behind last week's Captain America: Brave New World. The superhero film earned a solid $100 million in its four-day debut, and added an estimated $28 million in its sophomore frame, pushing its running domestic total to over $140 million. This represents a hefty 68% fall-off, which isn't as cataclysmic as that of The Marvels a couple of years ago, but not ideal either. It suggests poor word-of-mouth, which is reflected in the mediocre reviews that Captain America 4 has earned; it appears to have settled at a 49% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Animated Films and Horror Dominated the Charts this Weekend