Although The Monkey hasn’t been able to claim the top spot at the box office yet, thanks to its ongoing competition with Captain America: Brave New World, the film has still had no trouble holding on to the #2 spot since its premiere two weeks ago. After a solid Monday, March 3 at the box office, The Monkey has now passed $25 million domestically, but its chances of passing Longlegs fade by the day. Osgood Perkins’ recent film, Longlegs, which stars Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, finished its box office run as one of the biggest shocks of 2024, earning $75 million at the domestic box office and $50 million internationally for a worldwide total of $125 million. The Monkey has only collected $5 million from international markets and sits at $30 million globally.

After tapping Cage and Monroe for his previous movie, Oz Perkins kept the trend going and nabbed a couple of stars for The Monkey as well. Theo James, who recently starred in The Gentlemen series on Netflix for Guy Ritchie and also plays Cameron in Season 2 of The White Lotus, stars in dual roles as Hal and Bill in The Monkey, and he has an Emmy winner alongside him in the splatter horror film. Tatiana Maslany, famed for her performance as Sarah Manning in Orphan Black, also stars alongside James in The Monkey as Lois. Maslany also recently made her MCU debut as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and although it’s been more than two years since her character graced the screen, it’s still unclear where she will show up next.

Can ‘The Monkey’ Pass ‘Longlegs’ at the Box Office?