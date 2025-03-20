Having completed a month of release in theaters worldwide, director Osgood Perkins' The Monkey is poised to bow out with around half of what his previous film, Longlegs, made at the global box office. But there's no denying that The Monkey has done rather well for itself, especially considering how difficult the current ecosystem is for horror movies. Based on the short story of the same name by the iconic Stephen King, The Monkey recently hit the $50 million mark globally, and the $35 million mark at the domestic box office. In doing so, it overtook three memorable past adaptations of King's work.

The Monkey's $35 million domestic haul puts it ahead of director Kimberly Peirce's 2013 remake of Carrie, which featured Chloë Grace Moretz in the lead role. Previously, the film had also passed the lifetime domestic total of the original Carrie, directed by Brian De Palma. The Monkey has also overtaken 2003's Dreamcatcher, and director Mike Flanagan's The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep. Interestingly, both Dreamcatcher and Doctor Sleep were perceived to have under-performed at the box office, with King himself expressing disappointment over the latter's fate. He has gone on the record numerous times to declare that he wasn't a fan of the original The Shining, even though it's often considered as the best King adaptation of all.

The Monkey has overtaken The Shining's lifetime global haul as well, but still trails the film domestically. The movie stars Theo James as a pair of twins haunted by a toy monkey from their childhood. It opened to mostly positive reviews that praised its inventive kill sequences and its comedic tone. The Monkey appears to have settled at a "fresh" 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Emma Kiely writing in her review that she appreciated Perkins' Tarantino-esque touches.

Neon and Perkins Are on a Hot-Streak