Even though the last few months have been relatively rough for horror movies, this week's The Monkey needn't worry too much. While major mainstream films have under-performed at the box office over the last year, the more artsy horror offerings have worked surprisingly well. Among the biggest horror hits of 2024 was Longlegs, directed by Osgood Perkins. The filmmaker is now back with his latest, The Monkey, which falls in the art-house category. Based on a short story by Stephen King, the movie took a solid start in its debut weekend.

The Monkey delivered the second-biggest domestic debut in Neon's history, behind Longlegs. It earned an estimated $14 million in the first three days of its release, and an additional $418,000 million from overseas markets, for an early global haul of $14.4 million. Just this year alone, the films Wolf Man and Companion have essentially concluded their global runs with under $35 million worldwide. This seems to be the ceiling for many horror movies, even though a few, like Longlegs, were able to break past it in the last year. Starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, Longlegs made nearly $75 million domestically, and around $125 million worldwide.

More recently, the A24 film Heretic concluded its run with around $60 million worldwide, while MUBI's The Substance was able to gross over $70 million globally. Like those films, The Monkey has received positive critical reviews but a mixed audience response. The movie is currently sitting at a "fresh" 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where its audience score sits at 62%. The Monkey also earned a C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is par for the course for horror movies. In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely described it as a more "crowd-pleasing" experience than Longlegs.

Perkins Already Has a Follow-Up Prepared