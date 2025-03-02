Having completed 10 days of release, the horror-comedy The Monkey is inching closer to a major global box office milestone. The movie serves as director Osgood Perkins' follow-up to Longlegs, which emerged as Neon's highest-grossing film last year, with a domestic box office haul of $75 million. Also released by Neon, The Monkey is an adaptation of a Stephen King short story from 1980. This weekend, the movie overtook two other notable King adaptations at the global box office, as it chased the $30 million mark.

With $24 million domestically and another $4 million from overseas markets, The Monkey has grossed more than $28 million worldwide so far. Produced on a reported budget of around $10 million, the movie hasn't quite broken out like Longlegs, and is performing at par with several recent horror titles — Imaginary, Night Swim, and Heretic come to mind — that ultimately tapped out at around $30 million domestically. This weekend, however, The Monkey overtook the $28 million lifetime haul of The Shawshank Redemption, and the $25 million haul of the original Carrie.

Directed by Frank Darabont, The Shawshank Redemption famously under-performed in its initial theatrical run, before becoming a hit on home video and being reclaimed by audiences at the turn of the century. Carrie, on the other hand, is notable for being the first adaptation of a King book, which means that its gross would be significantly inflated in 2025 dollars. The highest-grossing King adaptation remains It, which made over $700 million worldwide, followed by It: Chapter Two, which made more than $460 million globally. More recently, the films Pet Sematary and The Boogeyman have done strong box office business, grossing over $110 million and $80 million worldwide, respectively.

'The Monkey' Pleased Critics But Left Audiences Underwhelmed