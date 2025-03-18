Already one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and now officially one of the highest-earning Stephen King adaptations of all time, The Monkey, director Osgood Perkins' follow-up to the huge 2024 success Longlegs, has now reached yet another milestone as it continues its run as one of the rare box office successes of 2025 so far. After another strong weekend in which the film earned just shy of $2.5 million domestically, The Monkey has now surpassed the $50 million mark globally, thanks to a domestic haul of $35.4 million and another $14.7 million from overseas markets.

This total makes The Monkey an unquestionable hit, especially considering the movie's reported production budget of just $10 million. After four weeks in theaters, Perkins' horror is performing well against strong current competition, including box office mainstays such as Paddington in Peru, Captain America: Brave New World, and Mufasa: The Lion King, as well as new arrivals such as Novocaine starring Jack Quaid and Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag. This sustained success is thanks in no small part to the positive reception the movie has received, including earning a "certified fresh" 79% from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

In Emma Kiely's review of the film for Collider, she gave it a strong 7/10, citing creative kill sequences, a biting slice of humor, and strong central performances from the likes of Theo James as factors of The Monkey's triumph. Kiely said, "If you’re the type of person who laughs at the over-the-top violence in Django Unchained, or revels in the physics-defying deaths of the Final Destination franchise, there is a great deal to love in The Monkey," before adding, "It may not feel as polished or suspenseful as Longlegs, but you can tell Perkins is having a whale of a time putting his years of horror filmmaking to the maximum."

'The Monkey' Looks to Climb Higher in Production Company NEON's Ranks