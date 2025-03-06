Nearly one quarter of the way through the year (yikes!) and already the horror game is strong. So far, we’ve been lucky enough to see a nice hodge-podge of pics come to life thanks to Leigh Whannell’s latest pairing with Universal, Wolf Man, Drew Hancock’s debut foray into feature-length filmmaking in Companion, Josh Ruben’s rom-com horror, Heart Eyes, and Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs follow-up, The Monkey. With fans flocking to their local cinemas to take in the latest and greatest that the genre has to offer, one movie is topping out at the box office, with Perkins’ Stephen King adaptation currently in the number one spot with a staggering financial earning of $39.1 million.

There’s certainly a lot to love about Perkins’ big-screen makeover of the short story first penned by King back in 1980. Yes, it’s filled to the brim with over-the-top kills and gross-out moments, but it also serves as an allegory for familial trauma — kind of like Hereditary but with less head sawing. The film follows James’ Hal and Bill, a set of identical twin brothers who find a toy monkey amongst the items their father left behind when he abandoned the family. Unfortunately for them, this isn’t a toy at all but is instead a killer, evil monkey, who brings with it death and destruction. After thinking they had permanently said goodbye to it in their childhood, the toy drums its way back into their lives as adults for a little more chaos and blood.

Boasting a critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 79%, The Monkey proved to be a solid follow-up for Perkins after the monstrous success of his 2024 film, Longlegs. As for the financials and how they stack up against the rest of this year’s horror competition, The Monkey is just about $5 million north of Hancock’s Companion, while Wolf Man falls further behind with $34.1 million, and Heart Eyes slices into last place with $31.1 million. For now, both The Monkey and Heart Eyes are still enjoying theatrical runs, so their numbers will only continue to grow over the next week or so.

What’s Next For Osgood Perkins?