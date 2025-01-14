A new image from The Monkey has been released by Empire. The sneak peek at the upcoming adaption directed by Osgood Perkins allows audiences to confront the titular toy that will haunt the main characters of this story. If audiences thought the toy monkey from Toy Story 3 was scary, they aren't ready to deal with what Osgood Perkins has in store for them. The comedy horror tale is based on the short story of the same name by Stephen King. The adaptation is currently scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on February 21, 2025.

The Monkey tells the story of two brothers. When Hal and Bill (both played by Theo James) encounter a mysterious toy, they never expected it would change their lives forever. Unpredictable deaths start to take place around them after they find the monkey. While the tragedies appeared to stop as they grew older, the siblings have to confront the curse once again when they grow up. In a few weeks, audiences from all over the world will find out if Hal and Bill will survive this dangerous journey. Recent adaptations of Stephen King's work also include Salem's Lot and The Life of Chuck, the acclaimed movie directed by Mike Flanagan.

The cast of The Monkey will also include Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood and Colin O'Brien. Maslany recently changed the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her role as the protagonist of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But in The Monkey, the actress will portray the mother of the unlucky boys who stumble upon the titular cursed toy. Elijah Wood, the star of the Lord of the Rings franchise, will step into the shoes of Ted Hammerman.

Who Directed 'The Monkey'?

Image via Empire

The Monkey was directed by Osgood Perkins. The filmmaker recently found success with Longlegs, a horrifying tale of a detective trying to find a killer who had devastated a community over the years. Perkins also wrote the screenplay for the movie. Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage took on the main roles of the story, with Longlegs earning $127 million at the global box office against a very moderate budget. The Monkey will continue to prove to audiences why Osgood Perkins has recently become one of the most acclaimed horror directors currently working in the industry.

The Monkey will premiere in theaters in the United States on February 21. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.