Depending on what kind of horror fan you ask, Osgood Perkins’ 2024 feature, Longlegs, was either one of the best movies they saw over the last year or an overrated piece of cinema. This writer heavily falls inline with the former opinion, but that’s neither here nor there. With his newest film’s arrival just around the corner, the filmmaker is telling fans and haters alike that The Monkey will be starkly different from the Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage-led serial killer thriller that came before it. During a new interview with Empire, Perkins spilled the tea on his Stephen King-adaptation, teasing a “morbidly surreal horror comedy” that will feature some of the bloodiest sequences you’ve seen since The Substance and the talents of Theo James.

If you were a huge fan of Longlegs who is feeling bummed out that the two movies will be incredibly different, fear not, as Perkins has some promising words for you.

“I honestly feel fucking great about [how different The Monkey is from Longlegs]. I can’t think of another morbidly surreal horror comedy that’s also heartwarming and redemptive and stars a bona-fide movie hunk. That’s the best news I can offer to people who liked Longlegs — we make all kinds. Why would anyone want to be fed the same meal every day?”

An Explosive Horror Comedy

Putting a spin on the dark and dismal vibes of horror movies, The Monkey promises to add a bit of absurdism to the plot, which will follow James’ characters (he plays twins) as they try to undo the curse of a deadly toy monkey. Touching on the “extremes” that blending genres allowed him to dive into, Perkins added,

“If you’re going for comedy then you’re going for extremes. Not subtlety. We are guilty of putting far more blood in our human bodies than is really in a human body. When someone explodes in this movie — and a couple of people do — there’s a lot of mess... All the death set-pieces were hard to do. They all have a Rube Goldbergian connectivity — this happens, then this happens, then this happens...”

Monkeying around with James in the wild and unpredictable feature is a lineup that includes Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (Wilfred), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Colin O’Brien (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone).

The Monkey will give audiences a new reason to fear inanimate objects when it arrives in cinemas on February 21.