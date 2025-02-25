The Monkey is the latest in a long line of Stephen King adaptations, and the writer is without a doubt one of the most reliable storytellers in the genre. The original short story came from Skeleton Crew, King’s 1985 collection that also included The Mist. Although the foundations of Osgood Perkins’ interpretation of The Monkey are rooted in the short story, there are some major changes made to the original, most notably the ending. Aside from changing the titular monkey’s signature instrument due to Disney, Perkins shifted many of the relationship dynamics in the story, focusing more on the themes of paternity and brotherhood which meant he had to devise a different conclusion. Both versions show the unforgiving nature of the inanimate antagonist, but the conclusion of King’s story feels all the more ominous.

How Is ‘The Monkey’ Different From the Book?