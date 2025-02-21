The Monkey is swinging into theaters, promising violently fun horror for all who dare. From Osgood Perkins, in his follow-up to last year's Longlegs, The Monkey is based on Stephen King​​​​​'s short story of the same name. It's a fast-paced, finely-tuned movie that never aims to take itself too seriously, packed with rewarding moments for anyone who desires shocking brutality in a sleek 98 minutes. Perkins brought a slew of talent with him, too. Theo James stars as twin brothers Bill and Hal, while Christian Convery plays the boys in their young years, and Tatiana Maslany as their ill-fated mother.

After their first encounter with tragedy (the first of many), Bill and Hal are tormented by a toy monkey. But it's not just any toy monkey. Bearing a creepy smile and piercing eyes, this cursed plaything carries a shadow of death wherever it goes. However, before Perkins could get started on the film, he learned of a certain mouse standing in his way. Because of Disney, one major change to King's original story was required.

Disney/Pixar's 'Toy Story 3' Used the Cymbal-Banging Monkey First

Image via Disney

The Monkey's titular terror is based on a cymbal-banging monkey toy, sometimes called a Musical Jolly Chimp. The nostalgic toy is most commonly seen in red and white striped pants, a yellow vest with red buttons, and a golden cymbal in each hand. Either by battery power or a wind-up mechanism, the monkey is activated and rhythmically clangs its cymbals together — sometimes with musical accompaniment and sometimes while grinning and bobbing its head. Unfortunately, the on-screen version of this jolly ape was already used in Toy Story 3, and Disney owns the copyright.

Fortunately, Perkins was informed before production on The Monkey began. "When I was given the assignment, the producer said, 'Oh, by the way, Disney owns the cymbals, because of [the toy monkey in] Toy Story,'" Perkins told SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar). Moreover, this toy has already filled the role of a terrifying little menace, just as he did in King's story. In Toy Story 3, the cymbal-banging monkey (voiced by Lee Unkrich and Frank Welker) screeches and leers throughout Sunnyside Daycare as it chases Buzz (Tim Allen), Woody (Tom Hanks), and the rest of the gang.

Oz Perkins Found the Perfect Solution to 'The Monkey's Disney Problem

Image via NEON

"So it [couldn't] be cymbals. What if it was a drum? It's one of those things where a limitation becomes an opportunity," Perkins continued in the aforementioned interview. "If you're making movies and you're not up for that adage then you're in real trouble! 'I was like, 'Hey, that's awesome. The drum is better.' The drum is like a marching drum. It's like, 'Drum roll, please!' before something happens. That's better than cymbals. So thanks, Disney. I prefer it!"

Moreover, although not legally required, Perkins also adjusted the setting of King's story. "Initially, the movie that I wrote was set in the '80s, with the childhood stuff in the '50s, because that felt very Stephen King to me. But of course, It already did that, and Stranger Things took that away, so we moved it to the '90s and the present." A few characters, like the adult version of Bill and the twins' mother Lois (Tatiana Maslany), are given more prominent roles in the film — all welcome additions that pay off exceptionally.

The Monkey puts a slew of people in hilariously gruesome peril. While its stars face this evil through delightfully playful performances, the enemy remains stoic. At least, his face is unmoving. The real terror comes when his arms begin to move, beating the drum between its feet as the menacing music plays. When the music and drumroll cease, you can expect an incoming death. It may seem like an arbitrary change, but it could make this little primate join the pantheon of iconic horror villains. At rest, its raised arm provides an extra layer of tension as we wait and wonder if and when his drumroll of death will initiate. Who knows if The Monkey's central device would retain its efficacy if its soon-to-be iconic drums were replaced with the clang of cymbals?

Stephen King Gives This Adaptation of 'The Monkey' His Seal of Approval