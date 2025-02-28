“This is how you rot.” It comes as a whisper from a ghost in the second film by director Osgood Perkins, the 2016 haunted house chiller, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House. It's slow-burn, atmospheric horror is what the filmmaker has become known for, along with monsters and family trauma that are knotted together to ensure there are no happy endings. So it might come as a surprise when you watch The Monkey only to find it approaches dark subject matter with a different outcome.

The gory, inventive deaths don’t get too bleak when the Monkey (do not call it a toy, as several characters warn) bangs on its little death drum. Early on, you quickly realize this is Perkins’ most lighthearted horror film to date, with an ending that is a departure from the kind of mayhem caused by demons, witches, and ghosts. Wipe away the blood, and there is a heartwarming message in this adaptation of a Stephen King story that wants to find hope in all the madness.

Absurd Humor Prevents ‘The Monkey’ From Becoming Too Grim

Image via NEON

For all of his life, Hal (Theo James) has been tormented by the randomness of death set off by the Monkey, a cursed item he and his twin brother discovered in their childhood that was owned by their absentee dad. Once the Monkey bangs on the drum, someone — very violently — bites the dust. Hal’s fear of being responsible for more fatalities has trapped him in a cycle of generational trauma that has negatively affected his relationship with his teen son Petey (Colin O’Brien). Hal grew up to be the “deadbeat” dad he blamed his own father for being, yet choosing to see Petey once a year doesn’t bring much protection when the Monkey returns.

The death count restarts and the violence is subsided by the absurdity in the over-the-top slapstick tone. Take Hal’s aunt, who gets her head caught on fire, then gets her leg stuck in a flower vase, before impaling herself on a sign. Later, Hal is drenched in blood from being too close to an explosive death, left holding a severed finger. It’s nothing like the unsettling family massacres in his previous film, Longlegs, but not every death wants to amuse you in The Monkey either. The aneurysm that killed Hal and Bill’s mother, Lois (Tatiana Maslany), is horrifying and cruel. It could foreshadow an unhappy ending for Hal, which isn’t too out-of-pocket given what has been done by the director, from Longlegs and going back to his directorial debut.

Characters Are Often Doomed in Osgood Perkins' Horror Movies