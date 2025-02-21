The Monkey’s helmer, Osgood Perkins, is sending out a warning to those who attend the newly-released movie this weekend. And, while there have been plenty of warnings coming from the director and the marketing team about just how brutal and bloody the Stephen King adaptation is going to be, this isn’t one of them. Instead, he’s suggesting that theatergoers stay after the credits roll for a sneak peek of his next project, Keeper. Taking to social media to share his message, the Longlegs helmer directly addressed fans and urged them to stay in their seats even after the credits begin to roll on his latest horror flick. While those of us who love a good Marvel film may know to stay put and wait it out, it’s not often that the same type of experience goes down following a horror film, so his heads-up is greatly appreciated.

While much of Keeper is still under wraps, we know that Perkins will be chasing The Monkey with the movie, which is set to arrive in cinemas just in time for the spookiest season of all on October 3. Repairing with Neon, just as he’s done for both The Monkey and Longlegs, the filmmaker’s latest flick will also see a reunion between him and the former’s star, Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

Also featured in a leading role is Rossif Sutherland (Orphan: First Kill), who will play Maslany’s husband in the film. The feature centers on Malcolm (Sutherland) and Liz (Maslany), a married couple who take a break from everyday life to enjoy some rest and relaxation in a cabin. Unfortunately, it’s not long at all into their getaway when Malcolm is called back to the city for work, with Liz deciding to continue the original plan and stay at the cabin (rookie move!). But, she’ll soon come to regret her decision when a sinister entity begins to plague her woodsy retreat.

Tatiana Maslany Was Thrilled To Team Back Up with Osgood Perkins

https://x.com/neonrated/status/1892669461120852165

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Maslany opened up about how thrilled she was to have another chance to work with Perkins so soon after The Monkey, telling her,

"When we filmed Keeper, I won't talk too much about it, but I just feel, like, free as an artist. I felt this sense of, 'Oh, things are possible. Making work with people who are kind and freaky is possible. We can make cool stuff.' So, it was a no-brainer for me to get to do another thing with him."

Check out Perkins’ message to fans above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about Keeper. The Monkey is now playing in theaters in the U.S.