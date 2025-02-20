When Osgood Perkins set out to deliver not just his follow-up to 2024’s Longlegs, but also an adaptation of a Stephen King short story through The Monkey, he knew he had piled his plate sky-high. The Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe-led horror flick was one of the most-talked-about films of the last year, earning a Certified Fresh critic rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sure, the success was great, but it also meant that all eyes would be on the director for his next title. And for his latest project, Perkins turned to the words of King, who many consider to not just be the greatest writer in the genre, but one of the greatest novelists in history. Seeing room for something extraordinary, the filmmaker needed to ensure that his vision would make it from page to camera to screen, and doing so meant that he needed to find a studio game to allow him to do his thing with little to no questions asked.

That pairing would come through Neon, who the helmer previously paired with for Longlegs and will once again team up with for his upcoming feature, Keeper. Clearly, the director and studio enjoy working together, and, during a recent conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Perkins explained just how necessary it was that he went with the indie label. Revealing how the cracks began to show early in the process with a different studio, Perkins said:

“It was more just that the notes started to come down that a different movie was testing well, and they kind of wanted The Monkey all of a sudden to feel more like that movie. When you get into that sort of mentality of, like, ‘Well, something’s winning over here, so we should probably just make it like that,’ that’s a really scary spot for an artist to be, and I’m an artist, turns out, if you didn’t know.”

Perkins Believes Studios Are "Underestimating the Audience”

From what we’ve seen from trailers and images, The Monkey is going to be a blood-filled horror fest filled with explosive moments and shockingly good kills. In these over-the-top horror moments, both Perkins’ and King’s shared dark senses of humor will shine through — and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Understanding that this type of tone is exactly what viewers will be looking for, Perkins added:

“And so I think we would have been neutered in our humor. It’s like, ‘Pick a lane, Perkins. It has to be one or the other. The audience won’t understand it.’ I think the biggest problem with studio mentality is underestimating the audience, and I think what we’ve been able to do with Neon, which has been such a privilege, is that we’ve given the audience the opportunity to love something that’s left of center, and it turns out they do.”

The Monkey explodes into cinemas on February 21.