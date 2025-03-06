Osgood Perkins’ latest project, The Monkey, has battled strong competition at the box office to earn its place near the top of the rankings, even if the constant domination of Captain America: Brave New World has kept it from first place. As it stands, the movie's global haul of $34 million, split between $26 million domestically and $8 million internationally, is worthy of praise, especially considering it has only just completed its second weekend in theaters.

Over the most recent weekend, The Monkey finished third overall in the domestic rankings, outperforming the likes of Mufasa: The Lion King, Peter Hastings’ Dog Man, and Paddington in Peru, to name just three. It is this consistent success that has seen The Monkey achieve a decent selection of milestones thus far, with its latest triumph going the way of director Perkins. Despite having only four theatrically released writing credits to his name, The Monkey's recent daily taking of over $700,000 has taken Perkins' domestic box office career as a writer past the $100 million mark.

Of course, the multi-talented writer/director doesn't just have The Monkey to thank for this milestone, with last year's surprise hit Longlegs making up a large chunk of the $100 million total. Starring the likes of Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, Longlegs exceeded all expectations at last year's box office, earning $75 million domestically and $50 million from overseas markets for a global total of $125 million. The Monkey is unlikely to reach the heights of its direct predecessor, but let that take nothing away from what continues to be a wonderful rising career in the horror genre.

'The Monkey' Might Be Bananas, But it's Worth the Hype