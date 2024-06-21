The Big Picture Osgood Perkins' highly anticipated film The Monkey debuts in theaters nationwide on February 21, 2025, based on a classic Stephen King story.

The film follows twin brothers who must confront a haunted monkey toy that causes gruesome deaths, promising a terrifying experience.

Perkins promises a tonally different film, inspired by '80s creature features like Gremlins, aiming for a mix of nostalgia and horror.

All eyes are on Osgood Perkins‘ critically acclaimed horror movie Longlegs, which is just around the corner. But next year is also shaping up to be another exciting one for the filmmaker as his upcoming supernatural horror film The Monkey is set to make its highly anticipated debut in theaters from NEON. Now fans can know when to expect the highly anticipated film as, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, the upcoming movie will debut in theaters nationwide on February 21, 2025.

Based on the classic Stephen King short story of the same name, found in the book Skeleton Crew, The Monkey centers on twin brothers Hal and Bill, who discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic. However, upon the discovery of the toy, a series of gruesome deaths begin happening around them, leading them to discard the monkey and move on with their lives. However, years later, the deaths begin emerging again, and the two must reunite to put an ultimate end to the monkey before it takes the lives of everyone around them.

Perkins serves as the director of the upcoming movie, which he also pens the screenplay for. The film stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, and Sarah Levy. James Wan, who is best known for The Conjuring series, serves as a producer on the project through Atomic Monster with Michael Clear, alongside Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan of C2 Motion Picture Group.

‘The Monkey’ Will Be Inspired By Classic ‘80s Creature Features

While Perkins is best known for creating dark and gritty horror atmospheres, which can be seen in his upcoming film Longlegs, slated to debut in theaters this summer, the director said that The Monkey will be radically different from his other films. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker added that the movie will be tonally more like films, such as Creepshow and Gremlins. “If you’re gonna make a movie about a toy monkey, you can be serious about it. But so much of King is funny and nostalgic feeling. So we tried to make a movie that felt a little bit more like something from the late ’80s – ’90s. It’s sorta like, if Robert Zemeckis had just like a LITTLE bit of acid and made a Stephen King picture about a monkey toy,” he said. Nothing beats a good adaptation of a classic King story, and with a talented filmmaker behind the camera, fans are likely in for an exciting and terrifying experience when The Monkey haunts the big screen next February.

The Monkey will haunt theaters on February 21, 2025. Check out the latest poster for the upcoming film below and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.