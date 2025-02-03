Before last summer, Osgood Perkins’ was known as the auteur of chilling slow-burn horrors who gathered a limited but fairly loyal fanbase. Being the son of horror legend, Norman Bates himself, Perkins’ name was immediately synonymous with horror cinema history. Still, his pre-2024 works such as the boarding school-set psychological terrorizer, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, the dark fairytale twist, Gretel & Hansel, or the supernatural gothic I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House didn’t entice a huge audience. That all changed with 2024’s Longlegs, one of the best horror movies of the 2020s so far, displaying Perkins’ storytelling capabilities and unrelenting style in vivid, ‘90s-tainted terror. It has announced Perkins as one of the pre-eminent horror filmmakers working today. Following up by just a few months, Perkins has collaborated with the King of the Horror Box Office, James Wan, for an adaptation of a short story by the King of Horror in general, Stephen King.

The Monkey really does feel like Longlegs with a dash of James Wan in it. It’s definitely more glossy and crowd-pleasing than Perkins’ last movie — even while Longlegs was a smash with audiences and critics — going for bigger kill sequences, gore moments, and a central titular villain who’s not as vocal as an unhinged Nicolas Cage. The best step-up in The Monkey from Longlegs is how packed it is with Perkins’ dark humor, with several laugh-out-loud moments. And some of these come the kills themselves. The Monkey feels like a nod to Quentin Tarantino in how bombastic the kills are and how humor — both unintentionally and intentionally — makes a disconcerting but fun pairing with them. It gets lost in its own madness in the second half, trying to cram in some hefty meditations on family and generations that bog down the fun vibes Perkins was aiming for until then. Still, Perkins has given his own brand of Tarantinoism while basically crafting an elevated Final Destination story. What more could you want?

'The Monkey' Follows a Final Destination Formula

The Monkey, like all great horror movies, has a sick opening scene. A desperate father (a very fun cameo made better if you don’t know it’s coming) is trying to get rid of a creepy-looking toy monkey, and you can tell from the blood on his shirt that it’s a matter of life and death. The pawn shop owner won’t accept it, but after the monkey gets cranked up, and he starts beating his toy drum, we know from the father’s reaction that something horrific is about to happen. What ensues is a kill scene that would make the 2000s Splat Pack of directors proud, and it becomes clear what the monkey’s powers are.

Some time later, the father has abandoned his family due to his inability to destroy the monkey. This leaves his son, Hal, an introverted, awkward young teen, subjected to the constant wrath of his obnoxious, dominant identical twin brother, Bill. When they discover the monkey among their father’s abandoned things, soon enough, “freak accidents” start claiming the lives of those closest to them, forever changing the course of the boys’ lives. We then jump 25 years. The now-adult Hal (Theo James) has led a life of self-imposed solitude out of fear of the monkey’s return. However, he did manage to have a son, Petey (Colin O'Brien), who is now a teenager and is becoming increasingly curious about his paternal family. When another freak accident claims the life of a family member, Hal knows that his greatest nightmare has returned. The monkey couldn’t be destroyed then, and it’s back to randomly claim more lives, which could include Hal’s son. Family secrets, years of pain, and more death force Hal to reckon with the curse that has attached itself to his family, and get back in contact with Bill, who is even less adjusted to adult life.

The Monkey, for the most part, plays like a grittier and more elevated Final Destination movie. Except, instead of the villain being the invisible but unstoppable force of death itself, it’s a creepy ass toy monkey. It’s a refreshing twist on the cursed, murderous object trope — one that’s rarely scary. If you’re going to animate it to come alive like Chucky, it’s usually more campy than it is threatening. And when it’s simply an inanimate object related to a demon, like in the Annabelle movies, it feels redundant in the grand scheme of the story. The Monkey ensures its titular villain has a great deal of narrative purpose, while also injecting the random factor in that we know a kill is coming when the monkey beats its drum, but the fun (and horror) lies in the build-up to who will die and how. Again, it’s extremely similar to the basic concept of Final Destination, but the Perkins-isms throughout make it miles better than any entry in the franchise.

'The Monkey' Strikes a Great Mix of Gore and Comedy