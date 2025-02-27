One of the many changes in Osgood Perkins' adaptation of The Monkey was the addition of Ricky, a character introduced to facilitate the transportation of the titular monkey to Bill (Theo James). His initial persona reflects a stereotypical burnout, his line delivery is stilted and he lacks any real conviction. His appearance also hides any distinct characterization, sporting ragged long hair that covers most of his face. What some viewers may not have realized is that Ricky is played by Halloween alumni Rohan Campbell, seen in Halloween Ends as Corey Cunningham. The performances couldn't be more different and it just proves Campbell's immense potential within the horror genre. However, it is Ricky’s death sequence that leaves the biggest impact as he is subjected to one of the most twisted fates of The Monkey.

Rohan Campbell is Destined to be a Scream King