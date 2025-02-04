We are days away from the adaption of Stephen King’s another brilliant short story, The Monkey. The feature is directed by horror genius Osgood Perkins, who also brought us last year’s Longlegs, which featured Nicolas Cage as a serial killer. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film given King’s storytelling prowess and the visual thrills that Perkins is known for.

The first reactions to the film speak for themselves on social media. Furthermore, the movie has also landed a brilliant Rotten Tomatoes score, which will make fans very happy. The Theo James-led film has garnered a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating from the critics. The Monkey has landed a slightly better score than Longlegs, which has an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score, while the audience score is lower at 61%. How the audience rates the upcoming feature remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Perkins has previously revealed vast differences between the two movies.

What Is ‘The Monkey’ About?

The movie follows twin brothers, Hal and Bill, who find a mysterious wind-up monkey that leads to a series of outrageous deaths that tears their family apart. Now, twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree, forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy and protect their families. While King’s approach to the short story is sinister, Perkins, who wrote the screenplay, has decided to approach the story with some lightheartedness, making it a horror-comedy, he previously shared,

"I spent a lot of my life recovering from tragedy, feeling quite bad. It all seemed inherently unfair. You personalize the grief: 'Why is this happening to me?' But I'm older now and you realize this shit happens to everyone. Everyone dies. Sometimes in their sleep, sometimes in truly insane ways, like I experienced. But everyone dies. And I thought maybe the best way to approach that insane notion is with a smile."

The movie has an illustrious cast including James as Hal Shelburn/Bill Shelburn; Tatiana Maslany as Lois Shelburn, Hal and Bill's mother; Elijah Wood as Ted Hammerman; Colin O'Brien as Petey, Hal's son; and Rohan Campbell as Ricky. Further rounding out the cast are Sarah Levy as Ida; Adam Scott as Hal and Bill's absent father, Capt. Petey Shelburn; Oz Perkins as Chip; and Nicco Del Rio as a pastor.

The Monkey will give audiences a new reason to fear inanimate objects when it arrives in cinemas on February 21. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.