The Monkey, the latest horror film from director Osgood Perkins, has successfully become one of the highest-grossing Stephen King movies ever at the box office. The film has now moved past The Shining and Stand By Me to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing adaptations for King novels and short stories, a prestigious accomplishment considering King is credited as a writer on well over 100 projects. At the time of writing, The Monkey has accrued $47 million at the global box office, with $32 million coming from domestic earnings and $14 million from international markets. While all hopes of surpassing Oz Perkins’ previous film, Longlegs, are now gone, The Monkey has still yet to give up its spot in the top five at the box office.

The Monkey opened with $14 million at the box office, the second-biggest opening ever for a Neon movie, behind Longlegs, but it still failed to reach the same heights as Captain America: Brave New World, which grossed $28 million during its second weekend in theaters at the time of The Monkey’s opening. The latest Stephen King adaptation then experienced a frightening 54% drop in its second weekend, earning only $6.4 million and still falling behind Brave New World while also giving up the #2 spot to Last Breath, the disaster thriller starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu. During the most recent weekend in theaters, The Monkey also lost to Mickey 17 while falling to $3.9 million, and as it's set to enter its fourth full weekend in theaters, $50 million may be its final major box office milestone.

Who Stars in ‘The Monkey’?