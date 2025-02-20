Since Brian De Palma poured buckets of pig’s blood on Sissy Spacek in 1976’s Carrie, it has been overly apparent that Stephen King’s novels make for the perfect on-screen adaptation. In the decades since the critically acclaimed classic horror flick first screamed its way into theaters, the author has seen dozens upon dozens of his books given the screenplay treatment. When they hit, they hit, but there have also been more than a handful of duds along the way. The latest feature-length makeover will soon haunt screens when Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey pounds on its drum and invites chaos into the life of Theo James’ twin characters.

Just as directors like Andy Muschietti, Mike Flanagan, and Frank Darabont previously felt, Perkins knew that the pressure was on, with not only his own fandom eager to see what will serve as his follow-up to 2024’s Longlegs but also King’s massively devoted following. While chatting with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff about his take on the short story, The Blackcoat’s Daughter helmer shared his standpoint about molding something new while still keeping King’s voice throughout. Explaining the process through which he crafted The Monkey while holding onto the words of the man who he considers to be “the greatest” in the genre, Perkins said:

“What I wanted to do was I wanted to sort of express what Stephen King means to me more than holding the book open with one hand and typing with the other and doing some kind of straight adaptation, which I don’t think he expected. He certainly didn’t ask for it; I think he’s a much bigger mind than that. So I think he sort of tacitly welcomed the idea that I would fill this thing out with a personality that was my own, but the intention was always to do it with reverence for him because he’s the greatest. I can’t ignore that. In fact, not only can I not ignore it, but I want to highlight it.”

'The Monkey' Is Deeper Than a “Freaky Toy Movie”

In The Monkey, James’ twin brothers, Hal and Bill, find themselves haunted and hunted by a sinister toy monkey who wreaked havoc on their childhoods and has returned from the beyond to do the same now that they’re grown men. But, as Perkins puts it, the film is so much deeper than being just “a haunted or freaky toy movie,” with underlying themes of family trauma, parenthood, and more. And then there’s King’s warped sense of humor that helped play into the horror-comedy aspect of it all, with Perkins adding,

“The idea was to try to create something that was fun because I’ve always found Stephen King’s writing to be really humorous, really sort of sly and sophisticated. So I thought it could be so much more than just a haunted or freaky toy movie, that it could actually resonate about families and about parenthood and sort of the melancholy of living, which to me permeates all of Stephen King’s stuff. And so that became the guiding force, and he likes it, so all as well.”

The Monkey drums into theaters on February 21.