With The Monkey nearing the $50 million mark at the worldwide box office, author Stephen King is set to add another milestone achievement in his already remarkable career. King's stories have been adapted into several iconic films, with the streak beginning back in 1976. Over the years, King has continued churning out tomes at a rapid rate, and across a variety of genres. The Monkey is the latest in a long line of adaptations, but is already among the most successful. Directed by Osgood Perkins, who broke into the mainstream with last year's Longlegs, the movie has grossed $45 million at the worldwide box office.

This has pushed the cumulative box office total of King adaptations to $2.994 billion. The Monkey needs to gross just $6 million worldwide for King's career box office haul to hit the $3 billion mark. For context, the highest-grossing film in history, James Cameron's Avatar, has grossed $2.9 billion globally. The highest-grossing King adaptation remains the first It movie, directed by Andy Muschietti. The film made over $700 million worldwide. It was followed by It: Chapter 2, which is the second-biggest King adaptation with a global box office haul of over $460 million.

The two It movies are followed by Frank Darabont's The Green Mile, which made nearly $300 million globally. The movie served as Darabont's follow-up to The Shawshank Redemption, which was based on a King short story. Darabont also directed The Mist, another King adaptation, which grossed nearly $60 million globally. Ironically, the most acclaimed adaptation of a King book, director Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, was disowned by the author. The movie made nearly $50 million in 1980. Some of the more recent King adaptations are The Dark Tower, which made a little over $110 million worldwide, and Pet Sematary, which made around $120 million globally.

King's Box Office Will Continue to Grow with 'The Life of Chuck' Later this Year