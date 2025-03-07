Director Osgood Perkins' hotly-anticipated follow-up to last year's Longlegs, The Monkey, hasn't quite broken out like he would've hoped. But the movie has done fairly well at the box office, considering its controlled costs. The Monkey is now nearing the end of its theatrical run, but the slowdown in revenue didn't stop it from passing another milestone before the curtains close for good. Adapted from Stephen King's short story of the same name, The Monkey is trending along the lines of a standard horror movie released in the post-pandemic era, a period that hasn't exactly done the once-bankable genre any favors.

With $26.5 million domestically and another $8.6 million from overseas markets, The Monkey has now grossed $35 million worldwide. Produced on a reported budget of around $10 million, the movie will be classified as a nifty little hit. But nobody, including distributor Neon, can ignore the fact that The Monkey has grossed around $50 million less than Longlegs domestically. The movie exceeded all expectations last year, emerging as the indie distributor's biggest-ever hit. But Neon wouldn't mind the slightly dissatisfying performance of The Monkey; it celebrated its second Best Picture win at the Oscars last week, when Anora swept the awards.

The Monkey stars Theo James as a pair of twins who find their lives turned upside down because of a toy monkey. James has been around for a decade or so — he played a major role in the Divergent series — but appeared to break out in a significant way last year thanks to his leading role in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series, The Gentlemen. The Monkey also features Tatiana Maslany, who broke out with a television show of her own: Orphan Black. Perkins, on the other hand, made a name for himself as a horror specialist, but was elevated to the big leagues only after the success of Longlegs.

'The Monkey' Received Mediocre Audience Response