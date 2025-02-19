This week, Tatiana Maslany returns to the big screen in The Monkey, a madcap journey into the macabre from director Osgood Perkins. However, it's not the first horror movie she made with Perkins; that would be Keeper, which she filmed before The Monkey. However, the film will be released after The Monkey terrorizes audiences. Maslany discussed working with the horror auteur in a new interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff. Maslany discussed Perkins' passion and enthusiasm for horror, and how that extends into the people he hires to work on his films:

"He's so much fun to work with for so many reasons. He has such a kind of childlike imagination. He's so excited by making films. He really is infectious in that way. He hires people who are amazing at their jobs and don't necessarily have a thousand credits. He really finds unique voices, whether that's in the props department or the hair and makeup or costumes, set design. He's really about fostering unique weirdos, and that is the best."

While Maslany wasn't prepared to share too much about Keeper, she continued to sing Perkins' praises, saying:

"When we filmed Keeper, I won't talk too much about it, but I just feel, like, free as an artist. I felt this sense of, 'Oh, things are possible. Making work with people who are kind and freaky is possible. We can make cool stuff.' So, it was a no-brainer for me to get to do another thing with him."

What Is 'Keeper' About?

Keeper stars Maslany and Rossif Sutherland (Murder in a Small Town) as Liz and Malcolm, a couple who decide to spend their anniversary at a romantic rustic cabin. However, when Malcolm is called back into the city, Liz is left alone in the cabin, and begins to experience the malevolent force that dwells there. The cabin's secrets are subsequently revealed in the latest horror film from Perkins. The film was written by Nick Lepard (Dangerous Animals), and is executive produced by Maslany. It will be released by Neon this fall.

Maslany has a busy schedule coming up. She has another horror thriller on her slate in the form of Green Bank, the latest horror film from Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within). She's also starring in The Nightbeast, a horror comedy pilot for Amazon MGM Studios about a woman who has an affair with the monster in her son's closet. Plus, she is also slated to recur in the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

You'll be able to learn the secrets of Keeper yourself when it hits theaters on October 3, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out The Monkey in theaters on February 21.