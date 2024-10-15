Osgood Perkins found tremendous success earlier this year with Longlegs, the psychological horror/thriller starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, and now the actor/writer/director is back with another film. Neon dropped the first trailer for The Monkey, the next film from Perkins starring Theo James and Tatiana Maslany, which is due in theaters on February 21, 2025. The film follows two twin brothers, Bill and Hal, who find their father's old monkey in the attic, which sets off a series of gruesome deaths. The two then decide to throw the toy away, and they slowly grow apart, but the monkey may not be done with them yet. In addition to James and Maslany, The Monkey also stars Elijah Wood, Lauren Mennell, and Sarah Levy, and the film is based on the short story of the same name by Stephen King.

Perkins made his directorial debut in 2015 with The Blackcoat's Daughter, the psychological horror film starring Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka, which he quickly followed up the year after with I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, a Netflix Original Film starring Ruth Wilson and Bob Balaban. Perkins then teamed up with scribe Rob Hayes in 2020 for Gretel & Hansel, a folk horror film which is currently streaming on Pluto TV. The Monkey is the latest in a long line of Stephen King adaptations, the most recent being Salem's Lot, the Lewis Pullman-led vampire flick that recently premiered on Max. King is also the mind behind the IT movies, which dropped on Max at the start of October and made a quick run to the top of the streaming charts.

What Have ‘The Monkey’ Stars Been Up to Lately?

Theo James got his breakout roles in the two Divergent films which were released in 2014 and 2015, and he most recently lead Guy Ritchie's Netflix Series, The Gentlemen. Tatiana Maslany is best known for her work in Orphan Black, which earned her an Emmy Award win and several nominations, and she also recently starred as Jennifer Walters in the Marvel Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Elijah Wood will always be synonymous with playing Frodo in The Lord of the Rings movies, but he did recently star in a recurring role in Season 2 of Yellowjackets.

The Monkey will hit theaters on February 21, 2025. Check out the trailer for the film above and watch Longlegs, which is now available for purchase on Prime Video.

