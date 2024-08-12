The Big Picture The Monkey's trailer reveals a sinister toy monkey curse, starring Theo James and Tatiana Maslany.

Directed by Osgood Perkins with involvement from James Wan's production company, the film is adapted from Stephen King's short story of the same name.

King's story inspired modern tales like The X-Files episode, "Chinga," and is part of a series of his adaptations.

The trailer for The Monkey was released, showing a glimpse of the next Steven King film adaptation. The movie is based on a short story that was written by the horror novelist in 1980 and will star Divergent's Theo James and She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany. The Monkey is one of many short stories written by King that received a screen adaptation and will be released in theatres early next year.

While the trailer didn't show much, it did start with a carnival-like song that slowly turns sinister. There was also a glimpse of the cursed toy monkey in question, as it plays its instruments in a sinister manner before blood is split. It ends with a shot of Hal (Theo James), who's completely covered in blood and is mortified to see what just happened with this not-so-innocent-looking toy.

The Monkey was directed and written by Osgood Perkins, known for his work in Longlegs and Gretel & Hansel, just to name a few. In addition, horror filmmaker, James Wan, and his production company, Atomic Monster, are also involved in the upcoming horror project. Also starring in the film include Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood, Cocaine Bear's Christian Convery, Wonka's Colin O'Brien, Halloween Ends' Rohan Campbell, and Sarah Levy.

What Is 'The Monkey' About?

Published in Gallery Magazine in 1980, The Monkey is a story about a cursed toy monkey and how every time it plays its instruments, someone dies. In the short story, Hal finds a toy monkey and ends up being tormented due to many of his family members getting killed. The story ends with Hal throwing it into a lake, in hopes it doesn't kill anybody. But unfortunately, the monkey's curse continues as it kills the fish that reside in it. The Monkey was then nominated two years later for the British Fantasy Awards for Best Short Story.

The short story ended up playing a role in modern storytelling as it became an inspiration in similar tales. One notable example was in The X-Files episode, titled 'Chinga,' which involved a cursed doll with similar abilities. Interestingly enough, the episode in question was also written by King.

This is one of a handful of shorts that King wrote that received an adaptation. Other stories include Weeds and The Crate, which played a role in the creation of 1982's Creepshow. Meanwhile, The Raft played a role in the sequel that was released in 1987. In addition, Children of the Corn, published in 1977, was adapted numerous times and had many sequels.

The Monkey will play its way to theaters on February 21, 2025. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates. You can watch the trailer above.