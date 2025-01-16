If you’re hearing that eerie carousel music get louder and louder, that can only mean one thing: The trailer for Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey has finally arrived. Stepping into Stephen King territory is like a rite of passage for horror directors, with names like Mike Flanagan, Brian De Palma and Stanley Kubrick all picking up the baton during their careers, and now it’s time for Perkins to help the story jump from page to screen. While the titular toy has crashed its cymbals and flashed its green eyes in a handful of other teasers, today’s trailer gives audiences a better look into the Theo James (The White Lotus)-led film that’s due out in February.

Centered on the legendary horror novelist’s 1980 short story of the same name, The Monkey follows the story of twin brothers, Hal and Bill (James). In their youth, the pair inadvertently come into the presence of an old school monkey toy that belonged to their father. However, the keepsake quickly reveals its true sinister colors as people surrounding Hal and Bill begin dropping like flies in incredibly disturbing ways. Looking for a quick fix, the pair get rid of the monkey and go on to live their lives without the everyday horror. Unfortunately, that’s not the end of the story for Hal and Bill as, when they enter adulthood, similar unsettling and gruesome deaths begin to follow them around, sending them on a quest to retrieve the monkey and send it to its grave for good.

Not only will audiences get a double dose of James as the twin brothers at the center of the terrifying tale, but they’ll also be treated to the talents of an ensemble cast that includes Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Christian Convery (Cocaine Bear), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

The Cast of ‘The Monkey’ Tease a Gore-Filled Horror Adventure

From what we’ve seen in today’s trailers and the ones to come before it, The Monkey will blend a chilling story by King with Perkins’ astute eye for filmmaking, packing in one grossout kill after the next. Not only is the director the visionary behind last summer’s hit, Longlegs, but he’s also packed a punch with other genre favorites, including The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House. Back in September, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff chatted with Wood about his project Bookworm, and the fan-favorite actor, who is also a close friend of Perkins, said this about the director’s upcoming feature:

"Listen, Oz has been quietly ticking away and making extraordinary genre films for years, and I've long wondered when he was gonna have his moment. It's just thrilling that he finally is, and he deserves it. He's an extraordinary atmosphere master, an incredible filmmaker, and a great writer. This is an exciting time.”

You can check out the latest trailer for The Monkey above and see it in cinemas on February 21.

The Monkey The Monkey is based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story of the same name. The plot follows twin brothers Hal and Bill, played by Theo James and Christian Convery, who discover a cursed monkey toy in their father's attic. The toy is linked to a series of gruesome deaths, forcing the brothers to confront its dark power years later. Release Date February 21, 2025 Director Osgood Perkins Cast Theo James , Elijah Wood , Tatiana Maslany , Rohan Campbell , Christian Convery , Sarah Levy Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , Osgood Perkins Studio(s) Atomic Monster Expand

Get Tickets