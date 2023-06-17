When Clark Gable's Rhett Butler told Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara he "didn't give a damn," 1939 movie audiences audibly gasped. Gone With the Wind was the first mainstream American film in which a character uttered an actual swear word, signaling the first loosening of the Puritanical rules instituted by the Motion Picture Production Code. Producer David O. Selznick campaigned relentlessly to get that four-letter shocker into the film's final cut, and his efforts eventually pushed censors to begin allowing words like "damn" and "hell" to creep into movie dialogue. Just as long as those words were essential "in proper historical context...based on historical fact or folklore or a quotation from a literary work." In other words, it was okay if Jeanette Nolan said "Out, damn spot!" in Orson Welles' 1948 film version of Macbeth because, you know, Shakespeare. Outside of that context, however, it was still rare to hear curse words in most mainstream American films throughout the 1940s and '50s. And although Hollywood censors had set up rules about the acceptable use of swearing in movies, they didn't anticipate how to handle words that weren't actually profane, but that nonetheless had all sorts of suggestive meaning around them.

In 1953, director Otto Preminger, at the time known primarily for helming gritty noir dramas like Laura, Angel Face, and Where the Sidewalk Ends, threw the word "virgin" into a light comic romance called The Moon Is Blue. Hollywood stuffed shirts were shocked, conservative groups went into an uproar, and censor buttons throughout the country were frantically pushed. In the postwar Eisenhower era, a word that conjured up images of sexual activity (or in this case, the lack of it) caused even more of a fracas than the word "hell." In fact, The Moon is Blue caused controversy not just because it was the first film to use a word describing what did or didn't go on below a character's waistline, but because it was also one of the first American movies to push the envelope in terms of openly exploring and discussing sexual themes.

'The Moon Is Blue' Was the First Movie to Say "Virgin"

In 1959, Pillow Talk playfully delved into the subject of the sex lives of singles in the big city, with Rock Hudson hatching a devious plan to get good girl Doris Day into the sack. Five years before that, middle-aged married man Tom Ewell fantasized about being unfaithful to his wife with the voluptuous Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch. Both films gleefully danced around taboo subjects like premarital and extramarital relations, but it was The Moon Is Blue, this nearly forgotten comedy of manners and errors, that opened the door for later movies to feature previously forbidden topics like sex, virtue, and other prurient interests. Originally a stage play penned by F. Hugh Herbert (the screenwriter behind 1950s film classics like Our Very Own and Let's Make it Legal) and directed by Preminger, the comedy ran for two years in New York and a year on national tour before being adapted by Preminger for the screen. According to author Chris Fujiwara's biography, The World and Its Double: The Life and Work of Otto Preminger, Preminger's contract with United Artists gave him complete control over the film's production, and Preminger made few changes in its transformation from stage to screen. The director maintained the bulk of Herbert's script, including the dreaded "v" word, in addition to other pearl-clutchers like "pick-up," seduce," "pregnant" and "mistress," further elevating the turmoil over the film.

What Is 'The Moon Is Blue' About?

The film version of The Moon is Blue is more of a theatrical production on celluloid than an actual cinematic experience. Character-driven, heavy on dialogue, and limited in staging, its story is simple, yet daring for its time. Handsome bachelor Don Gresham (William Holden) sees pretty young Patty O'Neill (Maggie McNamara) in a Manhattan jewelry store, then follows her to the top of the Empire State Building with the hopes of seducing her. Although seemingly naive, Patty is no dummy and sees right through Donald's plan. She's also refreshingly candid and honest, and although she agrees to let Don take her to his apartment, she makes it clear she's not about to turn down the bedsheets with him, choosing to maintain her virtue until she can marry a "nice middle-aged man with gobs of dough." Just 18 minutes into the film, Patty tells Don, "Men are usually so bored with virgins. I'm glad you're not." And the stage is set. Things get more complicated when Don and Patty encounter Don's ex-fiancée, Cynthia (Dawn Addams), who lives one floor above with her father, David (David Niven). When David knocks on Don's door to give him a talking-to about breaking up with his daughter, David also becomes smitten with the perky Patty and begins his own quest to relinquish the young woman of her chastity. Viewing it today, the movie is a rather tame, intelligent meditation on sexuality, morality, and ethics, but these subjects were a bit too hot to handle in the buttoned-up Cold War era.

The Catholic Church and the Hays Code Tried and Failed to Silence 'The Moon Is Blue'

According to the book, The Purple Diaries: Mary Astor and the Most Sensational Hollywood Scandal of the 1930s, after viewing an initial cut of the film, Joseph Breen, a Hays Code censor, denied the movie its Motion Picture Production Agreement Seal of Approval. The book claims that Breen felt that the film "treated the subjects of seduction, illicit sex, chastity and virginity in a light and frivolous manner...unacceptable to the Code." Defending his decision, Breen went so far as to make the ridiculous suggestion that young girls watching The Moon is Blue would think it was okay to stay the night in a man's apartment. Even the Catholic Church's Legion of Decency got involved in the brouhaha, condemning the film and urging audiences to avoid it. Undeterred, Preminger previewed the film in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco, where audiences responded enthusiastically, giving Preminger more ammunition to fight the backlash. Despite being denied its seal of approval, and despite the Church's public denunciation, The Moon is Blue premiered in June 1953 and was a box office success, no doubt due in large part to all the scurrilous chatter surrounding it.

'The Moon Is Blue' Pushed the Boundaries for Other Movies

Looking at the film seven decades after its release, it's almost laughable to think that The Moon Is Blue was once considered indecent, racy, and harmful to the general public. The only clothing the characters ever remove are a pair of shoes and a sweater, and no one even gets near a bedroom. Still, 1950s audiences had never before seen a film featuring morally ambiguous individuals talking frankly about the benefits and drawbacks of indulging in the pleasures of the flesh. Even the movie's wholesome female protagonist Patty isn't without her darker side, being tempted at one point by David to accept a payment of $600 to become, as David's daughter Cynthia notes, a "professional virgin." There's also a sense of discomfort in the knowledge that David is intent on bedding a young woman the same age as his own daughter, a storyline that was surely disquieting to moviegoers of the time.

Still, for all of its boundary crossing, The Moon Is Blue mostly colors within the lines and reinforces the cultural mores of the era. When Patty comes to Don's bachelor pad, she doesn't get romantic. Instead, she sews a button on his shirt, then heads off to the kitchen to make him dinner like a good little 1950s domestic goddess wannabe. Patty's ultimate goal is to find a rich man to marry, and her true inner struggle isn't so much about deciding whether she should give in to her primal urges, but which one of her suitors will give her the bigger payoff if she does. After all, both Don and David seem to have good careers and plenty of money, so for Patty, it's not about sex at all, but about who can best take care of her. The film has a typical Hollywood ending, with Don proposing to Patty at the place where they first met, the top of the Empire State Building (the inspiration for the romantic finale of 1993's Sleepless in Seattle). And even though they've only known each other for 24 hours, audiences are assured that the couple is going to live happily ever after. Patty chose the younger, more dashing Don over the older, less thrilling David, but Don has just as much money, so it's okay.

The Moon Is Blue was an atypical comedy venture for director Preminger, but it did touch on some of the same delicate moral themes explored in his later, more well-known dramatic efforts like 1959's Anatomy of a Murder and 1962's Advise and Consent, both of which delved into topics like rape and homosexuality, bold subjects for their time. With The Moon Is Blue, Preminger dipped his toe into the turbulent censorship pool so that he — and future filmmakers — could plunge in directly and move modern cinema forward.