The Morning Show (2019) is a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of morning television. Who makes the cut, who does – and who doesn't have the it factor, and just how far those on top will go to stay there. An all-star cast that includes Friends alum Jennifer Aniston as The Morning Show host Alex Levy, The Office's Steve Carrell as Alex's former co-anchor Mitch Kessler, and Legally Blonde's Reese Witherspoon as Alex's new co-host Bradley Jackson elevate The Morning Show, bringing viewers their A game.

When veteran morning show anchor, Mitch Kessler is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct in The Morning Show's premiere episode, careers are ruined, and the show is thrown in a tailspin. Mitch is fired and quickly shunned as UBA does damage control. Let's look at where Alex, Bradley, and Mitch fall on the likability list among The Morning Show's best characters – it's not where you think.

10 Chip Black

UBA Executive Producer Charlie Chip Black, played by Mark Duplass, is tasked with firing Mitch after the sexual harassment allegations leak. Sending Chip on the hunt for a replacement. Chip is high-strung, and his loyalty to Alex – and her lack thereof – is a point of contention for the producer, who's less than confident in his job security at UBA.

Chip isn't thrilled with Bradley joining the UBA team. What makes Chip the least of the best of The Morning Show's characters is his lack of range as a character. Chip comes across as spineless, especially when dealing with Alex who unapologetically walks all over him. After Chip is fired from UBA, he reluctantly returns at Alex's urging, but it's more of the same.

9 Mia Jordan

Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman) assumes the role of Bradley's producer on The Morning Show. Mia is nice but professional almost to a fault. She comes across as cold at times, and this prevents Mia from forming real bonds at UBA. But controversy in Mia's past has made her the subject of workplace gossip, so it's understandable why she's guarded.

Eager to climb the ladder at UBA, Mia slept with Mitch to advance her career, but it came with a high price. Constantly under scrutiny by her colleagues on The Morning Show who question if she deserves her position. Things come to a head when Mitch dumps Mia as his producer after she breaks off their affair. Mia finds a home as Bradley's producer but is still struggling.

8 Alex Levy

After 15 years as co-host of The Morning Show, Alex's world is rocked by the allegations against Mitch. With her contract in negotiations, Alex has to decide her next move. The ambitious, power-hungry host isn't one to take things lying down, and this time is no different. Alex's focus on her career puts a strain on her marriage and relationship with her daughter.

Not unlike her character in Horrible Bosses, Aniston's Alex isn't very nice, which is why she doesn't rank higher on the likability list. She is selfish and disloyal. She's dismissive towards her co-workers and supposed friends. When Alex impulsively announces that Bradley will be her new co-host in an attempt to get back at Chip, it's not long before Alex is overshadowed by the bubbly and likable journalist.

7 Stella Bak

Stella Bak (Greta Lee) is UBA's new President of the news division in Season 2. Stella wants to move The Morning Show forward after the departure of Alex. Stella's young, but she's no pushover. Stella frequently finds herself at odds with UBA's CEO, Cory Ellison – brilliantly played by Billy Crudup.

Stella doesn't have much of a life outside the office, but she doesn't let her ambition get in the way of her humanity when dealing with her staff. Stella's desire to move The Morning Show in a newer progressive direction comes from a sincere place. She doesn't want to see the show return to the toxic environment of years past.

6 Daniel Henderson

Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) is a long-time member of The Morning Show team, and co-host of The Twist. Frustrated over being overlooked for the lead co-anchor position opposite Alex, Daniel makes his feelings known at being passed over in favor of the less experienced Bradley.

Moody and standoffish at first, viewers soon get to see a different side of Daniel and what drives him when he's stranded in China at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Openly LGBTQ+, and a man of color, Daniel struggles to find his place in the morning TV world space reserved for those who don't look like him. Daniel's refusal to back down, or negate his worth ups him on the likability scale. This leaves viewers rooting for the morning anchor to get the recognition he deserves.

5 Hannah Schoenfeld

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays The Morning Show's head booker Hannah Schoenfeld. Hannah's young, but driven. She has a natural way of getting people to let their guard down when convincing them to be guests on the show. Hannah's sympathetic and friendly, but Hannah's also dealing with trauma, and self-medicates to make it through.

After Hannah is sexually assaulted by Mitch while on assignment in Vegas, she begins to spiral. Distraught, Hanna goes to the then-head of UBA, Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin), who promotes her to head of her department to keep quiet. Watching Hannah, who was once trusting and a bit naive, withdraw is painful to see. Her vulnerability is amplified when tragedy strikes.

4 Claire Conway

Claire Conway (Bel Powley) is The Morning Show's errand girl until Bradley hires Claire to be her assistant. Claire is instantly likable, the young Brit is always smiling and in a good mood, which is a contrast to the personalities of Alex, Chip, and Mia who are constantly stressed and angry.

Claire's happy-go-lucky attitude is refreshing. Carrying on a secret relationship with The Morning Show's weatherman, Yanko Flores (Nestor Carbonell), Claire shows backbone when HR is made aware of the relationship, and she's not happy with HR's intrusive questions. It's nice to see she's got a fire in her and won't be pushed around.

3 Laura Peterson

ER's Juiliana Marguilies returns to TV for Season 2 of The Morning Show, starring as former morning host and journalist Laura Peterson. Laura is working on UBA's latest project UBA 365. There is something extremely likable about Laura from the beginning. She is confident, laid back, and doesn't take herself too seriously. This is a complete contrast to Alex, who's returned to co-host with Bradley again.

Laura and Bradley have an instant connection. The two soon begin a romantic relationship that gets rocky after the relationship is leaked. Laura is the wiser of the two, having been outed herself years before. It cost Laura her career in morning television. But she's returned with her dignity in tact, and is an instant hit with fans.

2 Bradley Jackson

Reese Witherspoon does what she does best after local West Virginia reporter, Bradley Jackson, is plucked from obscurity and called to New York at the request of Cory. Bradley is ambitious and passionate about her work. She holds her own with Alex and isn't easily intimidated. The Morning Show family takes to her instantly, as do the show's viewers.

Though she has a good heart, Bradley can be impulsive. She builds solid friendships with many of her co-workers, including Chip and Cory. Bradley and Alex aren't always on the same page, but Bradley doesn't back down. Bradley struggles with whether to cut ties with her toxic family, in scenes that are relatable.

1 Cory Ellison

Cory Ellison is handsome, powerful, and charming. However, unlike the other men on the show, Cory is likable. Confident, but not cocky. Even when Cory's making a power move, he does it with class. His friendship with Bradley grows during her time at The Morning Show. Cory proves to be understanding, and a safe confidante.

Cory's not the typical CEO, he actually cares about his staff. He's not intimidated by women in power and hand-picks Stella to replace him as head of the news division. Cory gets along with pretty much everyone, and despite being under extreme stress manages to keep his cool. Cory is the whole package, and that's why he's number one.

