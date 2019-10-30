Mark Duplass & Billy Crudup Talk ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Almost Famous’

0

With the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show getting ready to premiere on November 1st in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with The Morning Show, the series is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV and stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. As the series begins, Aniston and Carell are the hosts of the number one morning news program (think Good Morning America or the Today show) titled The Morning Show. But almost immediately, Carell’s character is fired for sexual misconduct in the workplace and the first two episodes deal with the repercussions of his actions and how Witherspoon’s character enters the picture. The series is incredibly timely to what’s been happening in the real world. The Morning Show is written and executive produced by Kerry Ehrin (who also serves as showrunner) and also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry and Janina Gavankar. For more on The Morning Show you can read Adam Chitwood’s review or watch the trailer.

During the interview, Mark Duplass & Billy Crudup talked about why they loved the writing on the series, what people can look forward to, and Duplass talks about voicing a character on Big Mouth and Crudup reveals if it ever gets old when people ask him about Almost Famous.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Mark Duplass & Billy Crudup:

Mark Duplass talks about voicing a character on Big Mouth and Billy Crudup on whether it gets old people asking him about Almost Famous.

They talk about the quality of the writing and what people can look forward to on the first season.

Here’s the official synopsis: