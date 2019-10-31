‘The Morning Show’ Stars Desean Terry & Janina Gavankar on the New Apple TV+ Series

0

With the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show getting ready to premiere on November 1st in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with Desean Terry and Janina Gavankar for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with The Morning Show, the series is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV and stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. As the series begins, Aniston and Carell are the hosts of the number one morning news program (think Good Morning America or the Today show) titled The Morning Show. But almost immediately, Carell’s character is fired for sexual misconduct in the workplace and the first two episodes deal with the repercussions of his actions and how Witherspoon’s character enters the picture. The series is incredibly timely to what’s been happening in the real world. The Morning Show is written and executive produced by Kerry Ehrin (who also serves as showrunner) and also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Bel Powley. For more on The Morning Show you can read Adam Chitwood’s review or watch the trailer.

During the interview, Desean Terry and Janina Gavankar talked about why they loved the writing on the series, what people can look forward to, how it’s a world everyone is familiar with, and being part of Apple TV+.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Desean Terry & Janina Gavankar:

The quality of the writing and how it’s a world everyone knows.

How they are the one of the first shows launching on Apple TV+.

I jokingly ask what they paid to be on the show.

