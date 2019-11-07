Karen Pittman & Néstor Carbonell Talk ‘The Morning Show’ and Why They Love Kerry Ehrin’s Writing

0

With the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show now streaming in over 100 countries and regions around the world, I recently sat down with Karen Pittman and Néstor Carbonell for an exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with The Morning Show, the series is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV and stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. As the series begins, Aniston and Carell are the hosts of the number one morning news program (think Good Morning America or the Today show) titled The Morning Show. But almost immediately, Carell’s character is fired for sexual misconduct in the workplace and the first two episodes deal with the repercussions of his actions and how Witherspoon’s character enters the picture. The series is incredibly timely to what’s been happening in the real world. The Morning Show is written and executive produced by Kerry Ehrin (who also serves as showrunner) and also stars Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Desean Terry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bel Powley, and Janina Gavankar. For more on The Morning Show you can read Adam Chitwood’s review or watch the trailer.

During the interview, Karen Pittman & Néstor Carbonell talked about why they loved Kerry Ehrin’s writing, how quickly they said yes to being part of the series, how the series has no exposition dumps, and a lot more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Karen Pittman & Néstor Carbonell:

How quickly did they say to being part of this series?

Why they loved Kerry Ehrin’s writing.

How the show has no exposition dumps.

The timing of the series.

