Apple TV+ has released a new clip from this week's episode of The Morning Show, and Collider has your exclusive look at the scene featuring Steve Carell's disgraced former host Mitch tipping off UBA executive Cory (Billy Crudup) about a smear campaign against Hannah (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) gathering steam. The streaming drama series premieres every Friday on Apple TV+.

Of course, Cory's response to Mitch's attempts to flag a potential PR crisis is to point out the role he played in the entire situation that occurred in Season 1, whose ripple effects are still being felt as the second season continues — so the conversation between the two men becomes defensive pretty quickly. As Crudup revealed in a recent interview with Collider, "I think Cory is someone who navigates that system really well, so can somebody who navigates a system that may be corrupt very well be without corruption themselves? It seems unlikely to me."

Image via Apple TV

RELATED: 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Dramatic Aftermath of a Network Scandal

Along with Carell and Crudup, the returning cast for Season 2 includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

The Morning Show is developed by showrunner Kerry Ehrin, who serves as executive producer alongside Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine, and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

New episodes of The Morning Show are available to stream every Friday on Apple TV+. Check out the exclusive clip from this week's episode below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2:

Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, this season finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything, and the chasm between who we present and who we really are comes into play.

KEEP READING: 7 Shows Like ‘The Morning Show’ to Watch for More Addictive, Thought-Provoking Drama

Share Share Tweet Email

'What If...?' Season 2 to Include a Gamora and Tony Stark Team-Up Episode The Gamora we meet in Episode 9 was just a tease.

Read Next