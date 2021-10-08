He also talks about what it’s like working with multiple directors on the same season.

With The Morning Show Season 2 now streaming Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Desean Terry about making the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, he talked about why he loves playing flawed characters, what his character (Daniel Henderson) deals with this season, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of The Morning Show, if he thinks his character overreacts, how he prepares for filming a very emotional scene, and what it’s like working with multiple directors on the same season.

The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world. The Morning Show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino.

Desean Terry

Did he know he would definitely be back for the second season after wrapping on the first?

How his character is the first person to talk about COVID in the series and also tries to tackle systemic racism.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of The Morning Show?

Does he think his character overreacts to situations?

How it’s not as fun to watch something unless the characters are flawed.

How does he prepare for filming a very emotional scene?

What is it like working with multiple directors on the same season?

