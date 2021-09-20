He also talks about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series.

With The Morning Show now streaming new episodes on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Nestor Carbonell about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, he talked about the many things Season 2 deals with, how his character (Yanko Flores) is the subject of cancel culture, if he views Billy Crudup’s character (Cory Ellison) as a good or bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world.

The Morning Show also stars Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Image via Apple TV

RELATED: Billy Crudup Explains Whether or Not His 'Morning Show' Character Is a Good Person

Watch what Nestor Carbonell had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Nestor Carbonell

What can he say about The Morning Show Season 2?

Does he view Corey as a good person, a bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week?

How his character is the subject of cancel culture this season and does he agree with the way Yanko acts?

How it is impossible to be perfect when you’re on live TV every day.

The way comedians have had to adjust their material for fear of being cancelled.

What would fans be surprised to learn about making The Morning Show Season 2?

Share Share Tweet Email

Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 and How She Prepares for Really Emotional Scenes She also talks about the status of Season 3.

Read Next