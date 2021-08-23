Apple TV+ has revealed a new full-length trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of The Morning Show, which reveals things at UBA are only just heating up. The streaming drama series returns for Season 2 with a total of 10 episodes, the first of which premieres globally on September 17 followed by a weekly release every Friday.

Judging from the trailer, the second season will pick up immediately after the events of Season 1, following the ripple effects that saw Alex (Jennifer Aniston) step away from her co-hosting role after exposing the toxic culture at UBA — but it's network executive Cory (Billy Crudup) who seeks her out directly to beg her to come back to the show. Additionally, it looks like the show won't shy away from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and how the news is set to cover the story, and a brewing journalism expose could thrust everyone at UBA into the spotlight.

The Morning Show stars Aniston and Witherspoon, who both serve as executive producers on the series. Several members of the cast have been confirmed to return, including Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. Newcomers for Season 2 are Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

The Morning Show is developed by showrunner Kerry Ehrin, who serves as executive producer alongside Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine, and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

The 10-episode second season of The Morning Show will debut globally on September 17 on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by more episodes dropping weekly, every Friday. Season 1 is now available to stream. Watch the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Morning Show:

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds “The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

